Major: Adivi Sesh calls portrayal of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan his life's best work

South actor Adivi Sesh, who is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Major, during a pre-release event for the film, shared that 'it is my life’s best work'. The film revolves around Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who lost his life-fighting terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai serial attacks.

On Sunday evening, the makers of Major had arranged a premiere show in Vishakapatnam. Following the event, Adivi, while speaking to ANI about the upcoming movie said, "Major is not a film that can be taken just as a film, it is an emotion, it is my life’s best work."

"It is the life story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and we have gotten this medal from the National Security Guard as a commendation for what we have made," he added, as the actor showed the badge which was given by NSG after watching Major at the Pune premiere show.

Adivi further also talked about the late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, whose role he's portraying in the film, and said to the portal, "He’s like sunshine, always shining always bright, yet he is a Super Soldier.”

Major has been directed by Sashi Karan Tikka. It was shot simultaneously in two languages - Telugu and Hindi. At the same time, it will be released in Malayalam as well. Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murli Sharma also play pivotal roles in Major which will release worldwide on June 3, 2022.

It is a three-way clash at the box office as Akshay Kumar's historical epic war drama Prithviraj and Kamal Haasan-Fahadh Faasil-Vijay Sethupathi starrer action thriller Vikram also release on the same date. All three films are being released in multiple languages.