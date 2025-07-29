‘Maine churaya…’: RJ Mahvash hits back at trolls accusing her of stealing someone’s husband

Mahvash hit back at troll who was clearly referring to her rumoured link-up with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, who was earlier married to Dhanashree Verma.

RJ Mahvash recently posted a video on Instagram where she talked about different kinds of cheating in relationships. But instead of just sparking a conversation, her video invited trolling.

One user commented, "Kisika pati churana??? Cheating," clearly referring to her rumoured link-up with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, who was earlier married to Dhanashree Verma. Mahvash hit back by replying in the comments, "Maine churaya nahi islye I wouldn't know but yes kisika pati churana CHEATING (sic)."

She also shared a story reacting to the trolls and wrote, "In logon ne hi to dekha hai mje churate kuch bhi baatein banate hn log bas views ane chahiye inke (sic)."

In her video caption, she gave a strong message to those dealing with betrayal. "Aise log khud hi apna karma hote hain bro chorh de usko khud hi depressed marenge aise log okay I will tell u something, if you are someone who is going through a cheat, be sorry for that person that he did not realise that 'love' doesn't happen everyday. Its rare. And it is the point of existence in this world. To spread love. They will eventually cheat on the next one too. And then next one. And then one more. When God show you their red flags see it. And no. Maafi kya chiz hoti hai? Kabhi maaf ni krne ka warna dubara kuchle jaoge (sic)."

She also opened up about her past relationship, saying, "Main apni last relationship me 3 bar maaf krke dekh chuki hu Dont let anyone disrespect you TWICE. Bohot mil jaenge tmhe unse behtar. Relax! Taras khao unpr wo beemar hain. PAR TUM NAHI HO. Life is too short with the right one and too long with the wrong one! (sic)."

Though Mahvash and Chahal haven’t confirmed anything officially, their repeated appearances together keep the dating rumours going strong.