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Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection: Imtiaz Ali’s film shows steady growth in week 2, crosses Rs 34 crore mark

Main Vaapas Aaunga continued its steady run at the box office in its second week, maintaining consistent earnings and a strong overall performance in India and worldwide.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 26, 2026, 11:42 AM IST

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection: Imtiaz Ali’s film shows steady growth in week 2, crosses Rs 34 crore mark
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On  June 12, 2026, Main Vaapas Aaunga was released and the film continued its steady run at the box office, ending its second week on a strong note with consistent earnings and growing audience support.

Day 14 Box Office performance

The movie made an estimated Rs 2.30 crore net in India on its fourteenth day in theatres. This was a minor decline from the day before, which is typical as movies get farther into their theatrical run and weekday collections become softer. After earning Rs 3.10 crore on day 12, the movie made about Rs 2.60 crore the day before. Despite this slow fall, the movie's theatre attendance remained steady, indicating ongoing public interest.

Two-week total collection

Main Vaapas Aaunga reached about Rs 34.75 crore net in India by the conclusion of its second week. The movie has made over Rs 51.78 crore worldwide, indicating a successful run overall. Considering its sluggish debut in comparison to other major releases, the film's consistent performance has made it a lucrative endeavour.

Also read: Orry carries Rs 17 lakh Louis Vuitton Lobster bag on Laughter Chefs; netizens react: 'Urfii ka chota bhai'

About Main Vaapas Aaunga

The movie chronicles the heartbreaking journey of a 95-year-old man who has a stroke while trying to get to Pakistan. His grandson discovers lost parts of his life before Partition as his memory gradually recovers, exposing emotional ties and long-kept secrets. The film, which was directed by Imtiaz Ali, stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina.

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