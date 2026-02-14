Main Hoon: New song from Battle of Galwan shows Salman Khan, Chitrangda Singh's 'charming' chemistry, netizens say 'blockbuster loading'

The Battle of Galwan song Main Hoon, featuring Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh, released on Valentine’s Day, has excited fans for its catchy music, strong visuals and the actors’ chemistry, generating positive reactions online.

A new song from the upcoming film Battle of Galwan has made fans excited, especially because of the chemistry between Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh. The song 'Main Hoon' debuted on Valentine's Day and multiple viewers described the track as enhancing their Valentine's Day celebration. The music video shows Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh together in energetic and emotional scenes. The fans of the show praised their performance because their chemistry brought a new appeal to the song. Since Valentine's Day, people have been sharing the visual content and musical tracks, which have become popular among fans who discuss them on social media.

Why fans are loving it:

The song Main Hoon delivers a catchy melody together with strong rhythmic elements that match the film's thematic content. The visuals combine action sequences with emotional elements to provide audiences with an authentic experience of the film's narrative. Many fans said they liked how Salman and Chitrangda looked in the song. The release date of February 14, which marks the day when couples celebrate their love, made fans believe the song increased Valentine's Day excitement.

Some people on social media also appreciated the cinematic feel and the energy of the performance. The song showcases impressive actor chemistry because the viewers can see the characters' facial expressions throughout the performance. The online buzz demonstrates fan interest in the movie Battle of Galwan, which has not yet announced its complete release schedule.

Netizens’ reactions:

Fans show both excitement and support for both the movie and the new musical track. The audience members expressed their anticipation for the upcoming film, which they described as a 'blockbuster loading' and they praised the on-screen chemistry between Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh. The audience members who watched the duet performance in the song expressed their excitement to see the two actors together on screen after waiting for this moment. The audience reactions demonstrate that viewers of the Battle of Galwan show strong excitement and positive expectations for its upcoming success.