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From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

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From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

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Main Hoon Na 2: Farah Khan drops big update on Shah Rukh Khan's sequel after...

Arjun Kapoor asked for Main Hoon Na sequel while watching it on TV. Farah Khan replied "agar kisi cheez ko dil se maango" sparking Main Hoon Na 2 buzz with Shah Rukh Khan.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 24, 2026, 06:41 PM IST

Main Hoon Na 2: Farah Khan drops big update on Shah Rukh Khan's sequel after...
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Director Farah Khan has sparked talk about a sequel to her 2004 film Main Hoon Na after an exchange with actor Arjun Kapoor on Instagram. Arjun Kapoor posted that he was watching Main Hoon Na on TV at a hotel and called it his all-time favourite film. He wrote, "We need a sequel asap!!!" and tagged Farah Khan. Farah replied, "Hahaha agar kisi cheez ko dil se maango, Arjunkapoor, love u." Fans noticed she used the famous line from Om Shanti Om, which many saw as a hint that Main Hoon Na 2 could happen.

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Did Farah Khan hint at Main Hoon Na 2?

Main Hoon Na, directed by Farah Khan, was her debut film, featuring stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen. The film received acclaim for its storyline, music, and comedy, becoming a significant hit. Despite ongoing speculation about a sequel, none has been officially announced. Farah Khan has directed four films in total, with three featuring Shah Rukh Khan, all of which performed well at the box office. Tees Maar Khan, although initially unsuccessful, later gained a following for its humour.

Also read: Sunil Pal makes big statement on Bigg Boss, calls Salman Khan show 'gutter': 'Humne aapko...'

Farah Khan on her next film

For the past two years, Farah has been making well-liked YouTube cooking vlogs that showcase her chef Dilip visiting the homes of celebrities. Her videos attract millions of views, and fans frequently inquire about her next film directing project during interviews and vlogs.

Earlier this year, in one of her vlogs, Farah said she would start a new film soon. She said, "Abhi banaungi main! Abhi bachche chaley jayenge na college fir banaungi! There is a whole petition on the internet called 'Wapas Aao Farah Khan'. So I think it is time; I think at the end of this year I will start." She also said, “If I do direct a film, I will do it with Shah Rukh! Otherwise, I will wait and do YouTube."

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