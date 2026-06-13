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'Main carried away ho gaya': Pranit More issues public apology after Gurugram Rs 370 Biryani controversy, watch

Pranit More has apologised again in the viral 'Rs 370 biryani' controversy, admitting he got carried away by the audience's reaction and should have stopped the derogatory remarks.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 13, 2026, 11:21 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Main carried away ho gaya': Pranit More issues public apology after Gurugram Rs 370 Biryani controversy, watch
Image credit: Instagram
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Stand-up comedian Pranit More has once again addressed the controversy surrounding the viral "Rs 370 biryani" remark made by an audience member during one of his shows. Days after facing widespread backlash online, the comedian admitted that he made a mistake by not stopping the conversation when it crossed the line.

In a video shared on Saturday (June 13), Pranit said he understands why people are angry and feels the criticism against him is justified.

'I Got Carried Away'

Referring to the viral crowdwork clip, Pranit said the audience member made several derogatory remarks during the interaction. However, because people in the crowd were laughing, he ended up getting carried away instead of intervening.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pranit More (@rj_pranit)

"Aap sabne mera crowd work ka video dekha hoga, jiske liye mujhe kaafi hate mil rahi hai, aur mujhe lagta hai main yeh hate deserve bhi karta hoon. Kyunki us ladke se jab main crowd work kar raha tha, usne kaafi derogatory cheezein boli, but sab log us par hass rahe the. Main bhi carried away ho gaya aur mujhse lapse in judgement ho gaya. Yeh meri kaafi badi galti thi."

Says He Could Have Stopped Him

The comedian admitted that he had the opportunity to stop the audience member or take a stand but failed to do so. "Main chahta toh usse wahan par rok sakta tha ya stand le sakta tha, jo main nahi kar paaya. Maine usse ek platform diya, jiski wajah se yeh cheezein itni escalate ho gayi."

Pranit further apologised to everyone who felt hurt because of the incident.

Requests A Second Chance

He also said he is cooperating with authorities in connection with the legal proceedings linked to the controversy. "Jinko bhi iss wajah se hurt hua hai, un sabse main maafi maangna chahta hoon. Jo bhi legal proceedings mere against ho rahi hain, uske liye main authorities ke saath co-operate bhi kar raha hoon."

Asking people to give him another chance, Pranit said the controversy has been a learning experience and promised to improve both himself and his content in the future.

"Main yehi request karna chahta hoon ki please mujhe ek chance do, main better insaan banke dikhaunga. Mere liye bhi ek learning thi, toh main khud par aur mere content ke upar bhi kaam karunga. Yeh cheez mere future ke kaam mein bhi dekh paoge."

What Is The Controversy?

The controversy began after a crowdwork clip from Pranit's show went viral on social media. In the video, audience member Himanshu Jangra made remarks linked to spending Rs 370 on a plate of biryani during a date. The comments triggered outrage online, with many users accusing him of promoting misogynistic views and misunderstanding the concept of consent.

Pranit also faced criticism for laughing during the interaction and not objecting to the remarks at the time. The row later snowballed into a larger social media debate, leading to legal action and public apologies from multiple people connected to the incident.

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