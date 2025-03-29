Mahira Khan is also a fan of the viral Pakistani journalist Chand Nawab, and she recreated his viral reporting clip. Check out her authenticity and netizens reactions to it.

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has recreated popular journalist Chand Nawab's viral Eid reporting clip. On Saturday, Mahira dropped a reel, recreating the 2008 viral clip of Pak journo Chand Nawab reporting at a railway station about people departing to celebrate the festival with their loved ones.

Chand Nawab's frustration of getting interrupted throughout his reporting made it to the internet and it went viral over time. Nawab became an internet sensation after Nawazuddin Siddiqui played a role based on him in Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Before Mahira, Nawaz recreated Chand's viral clip in Kabir Khan's film, and it further boosted the reporter's popularity. Even singer Atif Aslam recreated Chand Nawab's report.

While sharing the clip, Mahira explained that she was shooting for her upcoming film at the railway station, and the setting reminded her to recreate the viral moment. Sharing the clip on Instagram, Mahira wrote, "Eid aaney waali hai aur Train station pe shoot thi - Chaand Nawab toh banta hai."

As soon as Mahira shared the clip, it went viral in no time. A netizen wrote, "Atif Aslam ke bad Mahira Khan bhi." Another netizen wrote, "Recall value is epic!" One of the netizens wrote, "15 saal late hai aap! But...theek hai! Khoobsurat log kar lete hai aisa." An internet user wrote, "This Chand Nawab everyone deserves."

On the work front, Mahira Khan was last seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt. The 2022 action drama was a blockbuster, and it became the highest-grossing Punjabi film. The movie was scheduled to be released in India in 2024, but the announcement met with huge criticism and ultimately the Indian release was cancelled.

Three years after The Legend of Maula Jatt, Mahira will be seen in Neelofer. The film is completed and is scheduled for a 2025 release. Mahira is also shooting for Love Guru, and it is also slated for this year.