'I was scared', admits Mahira Khan on letting go web series on Indian platforms

Mahira Khan is touted as one of the beautiful and talented actors in the Pakistani entertainment industry. The actor has been a part of several hit movies and TV shows in the neighbouring country. In 2017, she made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rahul Dholakia directorial 'Raees'. However, due to a ban on Pakistani artists after the Uri attacks, she didn't visit the country and has not been a part of any Indian project since then.

Now during a recent interaction with Film Companion, Mahira spoke at length about letting go of a few projects due to the ban. She stated, "I guess, having experienced it firsthand, it’s just sad. When I think about it… I mean, we have all moved on. That’s what we do, if we don’t have this, we do something else. That’s what happens. But I feel like a great opportunity for the entire subcontinent to come together and collaborate was lost. I think it might happen again. Who knows?"

Mahira further said, "A lot of the other series were offered to me and at that time… I don’t know if anybody will understand when I say this, I was scared. I was genuinely just scared. It wasn’t about what people say, I was just like, ‘I don’t know if I want to go there.’ And there was some amazing content, and I didn’t want to miss out on it."

Khan concluded by stating, "But I was scared and I have no shame in admitting it. Now I am a bit more like, ‘No, come on yaar, you can’t let something that happened, which was political, affect your choices.’ So I don’t think I will do that anymore and I hope that we collaborate, even if it's on digital or in any way."