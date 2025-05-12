The action comes shortly after the actors voiced strong criticism of India following Operation Sindoor, a military response carried out by Indian forces that targeted terror bases in Pakistan and PoK.

In light of growing tensions between India and Pakistan, popular Pakistani actors Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, and Mawra Hocane have been removed from the posters of the Bollywood films they starred in on major music platforms.

These include Raees, Kapoor & Sons, and Sanam Teri Kasam. The action comes shortly after the actors voiced strong criticism of India following Operation Sindoor, a military response carried out by Indian forces that targeted terror bases in Pakistan and PoK. The operation was in retaliation to the tragic April 22 attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people.

This removal appears to be part of a broader backlash against the actors following their public statements, as cross-border tensions continue to rise.

Harshvardhan Kapoor reacted with sarcasm to the removal of Mawra Hocane from the Sanam Teri Kasam posters, hinting that she might once again blame his PR team for the move. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, "No, it’s again common sense I assume, weeding is being exercised."

His comment comes after Mawra had earlier criticised him for backing out of Sanam Teri Kasam 2, accusing him of using the move as a "PR strategy" and calling him "so hungry and desperate" for his next project. Her remarks were made during ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, which have only intensified in recent weeks.

The renewed clash between the two actors reflects the growing cultural fallout amid political strain between the neighbouring nations.a