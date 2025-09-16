Add DNA as a Preferred Source
ENTERTAINMENT

Mahieka Sharma-Hardik Pandya's link-up revives buzz around cricketer's past rumoured romances, here are beauties once linked to him

Mahieka Sharma’s rumored link-up with Hardik Pandya has once again drawn attention to the cricketer’s past associations with several glamorous women.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 04:25 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Mahieka Sharma-Hardik Pandya's link-up revives buzz around cricketer's past rumoured romances, here are beauties once linked to him
Team India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya often finds himself in the news not only for his performances on the cricket field but also for his personal life. Over the years, his name has been linked with several actresses and models, creating plenty of buzz on social media. Recently, reports connected him with model and actress Mahieka Sharma, but this isn’t the first time Pandya’s love life has caught attention. Here’s a look at the women whose names have been associated with him.

Elli AvrRam

In 2017, Hardik was often seen with Bollywood actress Elli AvrRam. The two were spotted together at multiple parties and events, and Elli was even seen attending some of Hardik’s family gatherings. Their appearances fueled dating rumours at the time, though the relationship eventually faded away.

Jasmin Walia

Before Elli, Hardik’s name was linked with British singer and actress Jasmin Walia. Speculation grew after the two frequently liked and commented on each other’s social media posts. Jasmin was also spotted cheering for Hardik’s IPL team, Mumbai Indians. Although neither of them confirmed anything, their interactions became a hot topic among fans.

Urvashi Rautela

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela was another celebrity whose name was connected with Hardik. Media reports suggested the two grew close after meeting at an award show and were later seen together at parties. Urvashi, however, dismissed the rumours, calling them baseless, though the gossip stayed in the headlines for a while.

Esha Gupta

In 2018, reports claimed that Hardik struck up a friendship with actress Esha Gupta after meeting her at a party. According to speculation, the two met several times afterwards, but the supposed relationship did not last long and was described as a short-lived connection.

Natasa Stankovic

The most serious chapter in Hardik’s personal life came in 2020 when he announced his engagement to Serbian model and actress Natasa Stankovic. The couple married the same year and welcomed their son, Agastya, a few months later. For years, they were considered one of the most popular celebrity couples on social media. However, by 2024, reports of differences surfaced, and the two eventually ended their marriage through mutual consent.

