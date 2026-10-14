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‘Mahhi Vij ko bhi nikalo’: Bigg Boss 20 viewers demand actress’ eviction after Nakul Dhull-Gullu fight | Video

Mahhi Vij hit Nakul Dhull from behind during his fight with Gullu in Bigg Boss 20. Nakul reportedly got evicted, so netizens are now demanding Mahhi's eviction too.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 14, 2026, 03:32 PM IST

‘Mahhi Vij ko bhi nikalo’: Bigg Boss 20 viewers demand actress’ eviction after Nakul Dhull-Gullu fight | Video
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Nakul Dhull has reportedly been evicted after his physical fight with Gullu, aka Kushal Tanwar, in Tuesday's episode. But now the focus has shifted to Mahhi Vij. A viral video shows her hitting Nakul from behind while housemates were trying to separate the two. Viewers are asking why she should not face action if Nakul is punished for physical aggression.

What happened in Tuesday's episode?

The altercation started when Qazi Touqeer joked about spitting in ScoutOP's ear, leading Nakul to confront him. This confrontation escalated as Nakul charged at Gullu, causing a disturbance and damaging Gullu's sweater. Other housemates intervened, while a viral clip shows Mahhi Vij striking Nakul from behind during the chaos.

The video spread quickly on social media. One user wrote, "If physical aggression violates the rules, shouldn't the same standards apply to everyone? Will Bigg Boss take action against Mahhi Vij too, or will this be another case of double standards?"Another user joked, "Mahhi Vij Aunty aap Nakul ko kyu bad touch kar rahi ho?" A third tweet said, "Gullu Vs Nakul main Mahhi Vij ne jo haath saaf ki hai"

Will Nakul Dhull return?

According to several social media rumors, Nakul has returned to the house after being sent to a secret chamber. Nevertheless, the manufacturers have not provided an official confirmation.

Also read: Why iPhone maker's new HomeView is called 'Boring'? Know secret weapon against Google, Amazon

Other fights in Bigg Boss 20

A heated conflict arose between Mary Kom and Arishfa Khan during the nomination task on Bigg Boss 20, continuing afterwards. The promo for the upcoming episode teases another argument involving Aasif Khan and Love Gill. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, is themed 'Tathas-Two' and airs on Colors TV while streaming on JioHotstar.

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