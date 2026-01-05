Mahhi Vij chooses dignity over money: Refuses alimony from Jay Bhanushali, prioritises kids and peaceful separation

What! Nikhil Dwivedi says Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday are not 'star kids' for THIS reason: 'Mujhe yeh beimani lagti hai'
ENTERTAINMENT
TV actors Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali have separated after 14 years of marriage. Mahhi has refused alimony or maintenance, focusing on peaceful separation and co-parenting their three children, earning praise from fans and the entertainment industry.
TV actors Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali recently announced their separation after 14 years of marriage. The pair, originally being one of the most favoured couples on TV, proclaimed that the decision was mutual and friendly. They highlighted that even after parting ways, they continue to show respect and support for one another.
People very near to the couple have revealed that Mahhi has taken a firm stand by not demanding any money or support from Jay for herself or their kids. She strongly believes in her own capabilities, that this is the most appropriate way to dissolve a union without money involved. This step clearly shows her wisdom and determination to make the separation as quiet as possible.
Mahhi and Jay have three kids: the biological daughter Tara and the two foster kids Khushi and Rajveer. The separated couple, however, sustains their dedication to good co-parenting by dividing the kids' love among them. They have every intention to make their kids experience the feelings of love, security, and support through this change.
There were months of speculation about the relationship before the separation became official. Mahhi had already spoken about the alimony rumours, stating that she did not intend to take any money from Jay. The couple's choice demonstrates that it is possible to end a marriage with dignity and mutual understanding, without enacting unnecessary conflict.
Also read: 2026 Critics Choice Awards: Timothee Chalamet bags best actor, dedicates award to this special person, she is...: ‘I couldn't do this...'
Mahhi's selection has met with very positive approval from her fans and followers. A lot of people are expressing their support because she is putting respect, peace and children's well-being before money issues. Her choice has been dubbed a grown-up and responsible handling of the parting, therefore being respected not only by her fans but also by the whole entertainment industry. Mahhi Vij's and Jay Bhanushali's saga illustrates that even if couples are no longer together, they can still be co-parenting with a great degree of respect for each other.