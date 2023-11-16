Mahesh Thakur recalls being called 'BJP guy, anti-Congress' for his portrayal of PM Narendra Modi: 'Let me do my job'

Mahesh Thakur portrayed the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the two seasons of the Eros Now web series Modi.

From the iconic comedy show Tu Tu Main Main to playing the memorable character of Anand Babu in Hum Saath Saath Hain, Mahesh Thakur has acted in famous films and TV showsin his almost 30-year-long career in the Hindi entertainment industry. But many people don't know that Mahesh even portrayed the current Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in the two seasons of Eros Now web series. The first one was called Modi: Journey of A Common Man, while the latter was titled Modi Season 2: CM to PM.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA India for the promotions of his upcoming Sony SAB show Aangan Apno Kaa, we asked the actor if had any apprehensions while playing the political leader. Mahesh answered, "The first season was three months before the 2019 general elections. Lot of polarisation happened within my industry, people are calling me a BJP guy and somebody is saying I am anti-Congress."

"I said, 'Look, I am not here to play politics, I am here to be an actor, I have a job to do, let me do my job'. Also, my ballot is called a secret ballot for a reason. Over here, people don't vote for parties, they vote for the candidates who are representing them. You are not voing for Modi, you are voting for the person standing in your constituency", he continued.

Heaping praises on PM Modi, Mahesh further added, "Of course, I like what Modi has done for India, he has changed the face of the nation. I have reat regards for him, and especially after I did his role, I got to know the in-depth qualities that he possess. In India, we need political will, which Modi displayed. Political will is very important for a leadership to function fully, and luckily, the leaadership today has that political will."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Selfiee actor will be seen next in Aangan Apno Kaa. The contemporary family drama sees him playing Jaidev Sharma, a doting father of three daughters, played by Ayushi Khurana, Aditi Rathore, and Neetha Shetty. The youngest of them refuses to get married to take care of his father and that forms the crux of the plot.



