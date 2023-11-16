Mahesh Thakur recalls being called 'BJP guy, anti-Congress' for his portrayal of PM Narendra Modi: 'Let me do my job'

Headlines

Delhi Air Pollution: Thick veil of smog over Delhi; AQI continues in 'severe' category

Meet Iqraa Hassan, Pakistan’s richest woman, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, her net worth is…

'Shami we are with you': Rahul Gandhi's tweet from 2021 supporting Shami goes viral after India's win in World Cup

One of India’s highest grossing films, 1 actor became superstar, other failed at box-office, career of actresses…

World Cup 2023: If AUS vs SA semifinal is washed out, here’s what will happen next

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Iqraa Hassan, Pakistan’s richest woman, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, her net worth is…

What If season 2 trailer: OG Avengers Iron Man, Thor return, Red Hulk makes smashing debut; show ditches weekly release

Toddler plays fearlessly with snake, viral video ignites online debate

Love story of Mohammed Shami and Hasin Jahan

Most centuries in ICC World Cup history

India's winter wonderland destinations

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas pushed to 2024 due to 'back-to-back releases' of Animal, Dunki, Salaar

What If season 2 trailer: OG Avengers Iron Man, Thor return, Red Hulk makes smashing debut; show ditches weekly release

Manoj Bajpayee's sassy reply to news portal asking who is hero of Ind vs NZ World Cup semifinal: 'Don't do injustice...'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Mahesh Thakur recalls being called 'BJP guy, anti-Congress' for his portrayal of PM Narendra Modi: 'Let me do my job'

Mahesh Thakur portrayed the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the two seasons of the Eros Now web series Modi.

article-main
Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

From the iconic comedy show Tu Tu Main Main to playing the memorable character of Anand Babu in Hum Saath Saath Hain, Mahesh Thakur has acted in famous films and TV showsin his almost 30-year-long career in the Hindi entertainment industry. But many people don't know that Mahesh even portrayed the current Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in the two seasons of Eros Now web series. The first one was called Modi: Journey of A Common Man, while the latter was titled Modi Season 2: CM to PM.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA India for the promotions of his upcoming Sony SAB show Aangan Apno Kaa, we asked the actor if had any apprehensions while playing the political leader. Mahesh answered, "The first season was three months before the 2019 general elections. Lot of polarisation happened within my industry, people are calling me a BJP guy and somebody is saying I am anti-Congress."

"I said, 'Look, I am not here to play politics, I am here to be an actor, I have a job to do, let me do my job'. Also, my ballot is called a secret ballot for a reason. Over here, people don't vote for parties, they vote for the candidates who are representing them. You are not voing for Modi, you are voting for the person standing in your constituency", he continued.

Heaping praises on PM Modi, Mahesh further added, "Of course, I like what Modi has done for India, he has changed the face of the nation. I have reat regards for him, and especially after I did his role, I got to know the in-depth qualities that he possess. In India, we need political will, which Modi displayed. Political will is very important for a leadership to function fully, and luckily, the leaadership today has that political will."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Selfiee actor will be seen next in Aangan Apno Kaa. The contemporary family drama sees him playing Jaidev Sharma, a doting father of three daughters, played by Ayushi Khurana, Aditi Rathore, and Neetha Shetty. The youngest of them refuses to get married to take care of his father and that forms the crux of the plot.

READ | Mahesh Thakur reveals why he agreed to do Aangan, talks about sharing screen space with three girls | Exclusive

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chandrayaan-3: Part of rocket makes uncontrolled re-entry into Earth's atmosphere

Not Sunny Deol, but this pan-India star was Rajkumar Santoshi's first choice for Ghatak

Explained: Controversy behind India vs New Zealand World Cup semifinal's pitch

UP: Fire breaks out in Vaishali Superfast Express in Etawah, no injuries reported

Get these trendy men's running shoes

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE