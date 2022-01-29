Mahesh Manjrekar reacts to allegations of depicting women offensively in his film

Mahesh Manjrekar found himself in the middle of controversies on Thursday when complaints were filed against him for allegedly portraying women and children in an objectionable manner in his latest Marathi film ‘Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha’.

For the unversed, as per the reports of PTI, The Kshatriya Maratha Seva Sanstha filed a complaint before the Bandra metropolitan magistrate court seeking action against Manjrekar under sections 292 (sale etc of obscene content), 295 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public), 34 (common intention) of the IPC and Indecent Representation of the Women Prohibition Act. Apart from Manjrekar, the complainant has also named Narendra and Shreyans Hirawat and NH Studioz, who are producers of the film 'Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha', as accused in the case.

Now, the actor has opened up about the same in his recent interview with Hindustan Times. He said that he doesn’t plan to take it ahead, however, the producers will. He further mentioned that he is not the receipt of anything.

While speaking about the complaint, he said that his film has been censored by the authorities. He mentioned, “And we have a strict board, so if they didn’t find anything objectionable... It is an adult film. It is dark, so you need to watch it that way. So, I’m at a loss to answer your question.”

He clarified, “What can one do? One can only do their work and make movies. Everyone has the right to object, so I’m okay with that.”

While talking about showcasing women in a bad light, he said, “I’ve never tried (to sensationalise). I’ve never done that all my life. I’ve made more than 25 films, why should I feel the necessity (for it) now. This is a story that I liked years back. It’s written by a journalist and I felt it should be made into a film.”