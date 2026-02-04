FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Mahesh Babu undergoes 'tough' martial arts training for SS Rajamouli's Varanasi: 'It helped me physically, mentally'

Mahesh Babu underwent intensive martial arts and running training to play Rudhra and embody Lord Rama in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. He refined his posture and movements, and fans are excited to see his transformation and the film’s visuals.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 04, 2026, 12:34 PM IST

Mahesh Babu undergoes 'tough' martial arts training for SS Rajamouli's Varanasi: 'It helped me physically, mentally'
TRENDING NOW

Mahesh Babu is gearing up for a special role in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi. He plays Rudhra, a character that also embodies Lord Rama in a few scenes. Mahesh performed extensive preparation work, which included martial arts training and movement technique alterations to achieve the realistic performance of his character. The actor revealed that Rajamouli pays attention to every detail, from posture to walking and running style, to make the character authentic on screen.

Intense martial arts training:

To capture the physicality of Lord Rama, Mahesh spent two to three months training in Kalari, a traditional martial art from Kerala. This training helped him perfect his posture, body control and the discipline needed to perform action sequences convincingly. Mahesh explained that the training was challenging but enjoyable because it helped him connect with the character physically and mentally.

Changing his running style:

Mahesh trained for six months with a track-and-field team to develop new running techniques, which he used for his martial arts training. Rajamouli required all running scenes to show both basic movement and Lord Rama's graceful yet powerful way of running. The actor needed to master running techniques, which he used for only two film scenes, according to Mahesh, because he wanted to meet the director's rigorous expectations.

About the film Varanasi:

The recently released teaser shows Mahesh Babu’s Rudhra wielding a trishul, covered in blood and riding a bull. Priyanka Chopra plays Mandakini, while Prithviraj Sukumaran appears as the antagonist Kumbha. Oscar-winning MM Keeravani creates the music for this film, which V. Vijayendra Prasad has written. Fans are already excited about the grand visuals and Mahesh Babu's intense transformation for this epic film.

Also read: Who was Saint Valentine? Know priest who inspired celebration of love on February 14

Dedication to the role:

Mahesh Babu dedicated himself to preparing for his role through extensive training. The production team dedicated their efforts to creating an authentic experience by implementing all details from martial arts to running techniques. The dedicated work of his team demonstrates how they brought the characters of Rudhra and Lord Rama to Varanasi through their important and demanding work.

