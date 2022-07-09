Search icon
Mahesh Babu, Trivikram Srinivas to reunite for upcoming project SSMB28

This is the third time that Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas have come together for a movie, after Athadu and Khaleja.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 01:09 PM IST

Credit: Sreedhar Marati/Instagram

The evergreen duo of superstar Mahesh Babu and wordsmith Trivikram Srinivas is back with their highly-anticipated movie SSMB28. The makers have made an official announcement regarding the movie`s shooting commencement, as well as the release date of SSMB28.

"The Evergreen Combo of Super Star @urstrulyMahesh & wizard of words #Trivikram is back to REIGN! The most eagerly awaited #SSMB28 pre-production has started. EPIC and MASSive blast awaits at theatres, Summer 2023!", the producers of Mahesh Babu`s next wrote on their social media websites. 

It is reported that the pre-production on the most anticipated film has begun, and the regular shoot for the film begins in August. Tipped to be an entertainer with a different concept, Pooja Hegde plays the leading lady. 

S Radhakrishna (China Babu) will produce the film under the Haarika & Hassine Creations. This is the third time that Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas have come together for a movie, after Athadu and Khaleja. 

Trivikram has apparently prepared an entertaining script for Mahesh Babu that will appeal to a wide range of audiences. Furthermore, Mahesh Babu will play a hitherto unseen character in the film. 

`SSMB28` will be shot on a rich budget with the promise of great production qualities. The music will be composed by the in-demand S. Thaman. P.S. Vinod will operate the camera, Naveen Nooli will be the editor and A.S. Prakash will serve as art director.
 

