Mahesh Babu to take a break from shoot and spend quality time with family on his birthday

Mahesh Babu has been riding high on the success of his last release, Maharshi and he is gaining immense popularity due to the commercial succes of his films and his commendable acting skills. With his birthday inching closer, the fans have already crossed leaps and bounds to show their love and affection towards the star.

Mahesh Babu seems to be possessing one of the most enthusiastic fan following of the nation which continues to soar high. In spite of his busy schedule, Mahesh Babu will be spending his birthday with his wife and children. The actor will be shooting till August 8 and post the shoot, will return to an intimate affair with his family on August 9!

Even after gaining so much stardom, the actor gives his best to maintain balance between his personal and professional life.

Fans of Mahesh Babu are beyond excited as they are eagerly waiting to see their favourite star back in action after the thunderous success of Maharshi. His upcoming release has piqued the interests of his fans and even we can't keep calm!

After gaining so much appreciation for Maharshi which happens to be his 25th film, the star is currently preparing for his 26th movie titled Sarileru Neekevvaru where he will essay the role of an army officer.