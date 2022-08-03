Mahesh Babu to make Hindi debut with SS Rajamouli's film after 'Bollywood can't afford me' remark?

Mahesh Babu

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu landed into controversy after he stated that 'Bollywood can't afford him.' However, it seems like Mahesh will have to eat his own words, as reportedly, the actor will be making his Bollywood debut. During the promotions of Mahesh's production venture Major, the actor shared that he was approached for Bollywood earlier, but he refused it.

Now, as per the report in Bollywood Life, Mahesh Babu will star in SS Rajamouli's next pan-India directorial. After impressing the globe with epic-drama RRR, Rajamouli will soon start working on his next directorial, and Mahesh will lead the film. Rajamouli is one of the prominent directors of Indian cinema, and his film has a fantastic track record in Hindi belts too. So, Rajamouli's film will be dubbed in Hindi as well.

The portal has quoted a source who has stated that Mahesh's last film Sarkaru Vaari Patta wasn't released in Hindi, as he will be making his Hindi debut with Rajamouli's film. Babu's next film SSMB28 won't be having a Hindi release in North India due to the same reason.

Mahesh Babu made the statement at Adivi Sesh`s `Major` trailer launch, which has sparked a debate. When asked about his plans to star in Bollywood films, the actor stated that "Bollywood cannot afford" him. Despite the fact that the statement has been taken out of context, social media is buzzing with conversations about the same subject. Mahesh Babu’s fans defend his statement, claiming that he has always given the same response, which is now being exaggerated. "I may come across as arrogant, but I have received numerous offers in Hindi. However, I believe they cannot afford me. I don’t want to squander any of my time or others. I never considered leaving Telugu cinema or going to other places, because of the fame and love I have here." Mahesh was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Patta which wasn't a huge success at the box office.