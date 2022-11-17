Search icon
Mahesh Babu's son Gautam Ghattamaneni mourns Krishna's demise, pens heartfelt note for grandfather

The grandchildren of Mahesh Babu's father, Ghattamaneni Krishna, Gautam and Sitara mourned on the loss of their 'Thatha Garu.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 12:44 PM IST

Gautam- Sitara Ghattamaneni with Krishna

The demise of superstar Krishna, whose full name is Ghattamnaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, has left his family members, colleagues and fans in extreme grief. 

Mourning the demise of her grandfather, Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni took to Instagram and penned an emotional note."Weekday lunch will never be the same again..... You taught me so many valuable things... always made me smile. Now all that`s left is my memory of you. You're my hero... I hope I can make you proud someday. I'll miss you so much Thatha garu," Sitara wrote, adding a picture of her grandfather.

Here's Sitara's post  

Mahesh Babu`s son Gautam Ghattamaneni also expressed grief over the demise of his grandfather. Taking to Instagram, Gautam wrote, "Wherever you are... I will always love you .. and I know you will too... Miss you Thatha garu...more than I can say." 

Here's Gautam's post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gautam Ghattamaneni (@gautamghattamaneni)

Krishna, the father of Mahesh Babu, passed away in Hyderabad in the early hours of Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The legendary icon suffered a cardiac arrest on November 14 and was put on a ventilator. He was 79 years old. 

As per the media report, CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) was performed immediately after the cardiac arrest, and he was shifted to the ICU for treatment and observation. The actor's condition was said to be critical, and he was being treated on a ventilator. The doctors even stated that the next 24 hours would be crucial for the veteran star. 

2022 has been a tragic year for Mahesh Babu. On January 8, his elder brother Ramesh Babu passed away at the age of 56. On September, Mahesh's mother Indira Devi passed away on September 28. Now, the actor suffered another loss of his father's demise. 

READ: Ghattamaneni Krishna death: Rajinikanth, Jr NTR, Ravi Teja, Kamal Haasan mourn loss of Mahesh Babu's father

Krishna was awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to cinema in 2009. He acted in more than 350 films and is credited with bringing many firsts into Telugu cinema including Cinemascope, Eastmancolor and DTS. 

