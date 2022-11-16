Mahesh Babu's sister Manjula Ghattamaneni mourns demise of 'my hero' Krishna, pens heartfelt note

Krishna- Manjula Ghattamaneni

Mahesh Babu's sister Manjula Ghattamaneni penned an emotional note on the demise of her father and veteran superstar Ghattamaneni Krishna. The producer paid a tribute to the deceased soul on her Instagram with a post. Manjula acknowledged the upbringing the late actor gave to her and even stated that his absence has left a void in her life.

Addressing Krishna as 'dearest Nana,' Majula wrote, "You are a superstar to the world and for us, at home, you are a loving, simple father who is always there for us, no matter what. Even in your hectic schedules, you made it a point to be there for us, giving us all that we need." She further added, "You never gave us any lectures on how to live life. You taught us through your actions. Your simplicity, gentleness, wisdom, discipline, punctuality and generosity are unparalleled. Your legacy and immense contribution to cinema continue to live forever." Manjula further added, "I already miss you terribly. I miss our 11 am calls, lunches and conversations. I don’t think I can ever come to terms with your loss. Love you forever Nana."

Here's the post

Mahesh Babu's father, veteran actor Ghattamaneni Krishna passed away on Monday at 4 AM, after suffering a cardiac arrest in Hyderabad. The 80-year-old actor was brought to the emergency department of a hospital at 1.15 AM.

As per the media report, CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) was performed immediately after the cardiac arrest, and he was shifted to the ICU for treatment and observation. The actor's condition was said to be critical, and he was being treated on a ventilator. The doctors even stated that the next 24 hours would be crucial for the veteran star.

2022 has been a tragic year for Mahesh Babu. On January 8, his elder brother Ramesh Babu passed away at the age of 56. On September, Mahesh's mother Indira Devi passed away on September 28. Now, the actor suffered another loss of his father's demise.