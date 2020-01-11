Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' goes big in USA, opens to half a million dollar at Box Office

Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' has been declared a blockbuster upon its release today. The movie is being loved by many people in India, but Mahesh Babu's film isn't only making noise in India. 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' is also a superhit at USA Box Office, with the movie already collecting half a million dollars.

Reportedly, 'Sarileru Neekevvaru', starring Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijayashanti in lead roles, registered $547286 in 252 locations by 5 PM PST (6.30 am IST). Due to the same reason, 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' is now among the 15 highest-grossing films in the USA.

After crossing half a million-dollar, 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' is expected to earn over 8,00,000 from its premiere shows in Telugu and other states in India. Much like other Mahesh Babu movies, 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' has been declared a mass entertainer.

'Sarileru Neekevvaru' director Ravipudi's signature style comedy episodes and mass action scenes are being appreciated by the cinemagoers. More so, the song Mind Block is all that Twitterati could talk about after watching the movie.

Apart from 'Sarileru Neekevvaru', Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak', Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' and Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' released in theatres on Friday. Like expected, 'Darbar' has worked the best out of all the films.