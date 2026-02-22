FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US Storm: Air India cancels New York, Newark Flights; What passengers should know? Check advisory

Jodhpur double death: Sisters aged 25 and 23, die by suicide on their wedding day, here's all you need to know

Who is Harveen Singh Chadha? Hyderabad IIT dropout left Microsoft for ChatGPT's Indian rival Sarvam; know his educational background

From Dilpreet Bajwa to Monank Patel, PM Modi applauds overseas Indian players at T20 World Cup 2026

'Khamosh' is exclusively linked with Shatrughan Sinha, says Bombay High Court; bars misuse of his name, voice, images

Ram Gopal Varma says Dhurandar 2 vs Toxic is 'brutal clash between two cultures of cinema': 'Battle between David and Goliath'

Siddhant Chaturvedi says V Shantaram biopic will explore 'golden age' of Hindi cinema: 'We are not whitewashing anything'

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta govt launches 'Jan Sunwai' portal to address public grievances, here's all you need to know

Mahesh Babu's Lord Rama look from SS Rajamouli's Varanasi leaked? Netizens wonder 'if Ranbir Kapoor can match up in Ramayana'

Gurugram horror: Woman's private parts set on fire with sanitiser by live-in partner, accused arrested

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US Storm: Air India cancels New York, Newark Flights; What passengers should know? Check advisory

US Storm: Air India cancels New York, Newark Flights; What passengers should kno

Jodhpur double death: Sisters aged 25 and 23, die by suicide on their wedding day, here's all you need to know

Jodhpur double death: Sisters aged 25 and 23, die by suicide on their wedding da

Who is Harveen Singh Chadha? Hyderabad IIT dropout left Microsoft for ChatGPT's Indian rival Sarvam; know his educational background

Who is Harveen Singh Chadha? Hyderabad IIT dropout left Microsoft for Sarvam

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Rohit Sharma to Yuvraj Singh, unseen pics of celebrities from Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine's wedding ceremony go viral

From Rohit to Yuvraj, unseen pics of celebrities from Shikhar's wedding

'Hips don't lie' singer Shakira to perform in India, know about venue, ticket price, more

'Hips don't lie' singer Shakira to perform in India, know about venue, ticket

Who is IPS Amitabh Thakur? Ex-officer accused of land fraud case linked to his wife, 'compulsory' retired, once filed an FIR against Mulayam Singh Yadav, here's all you need to know

Who is Amitabh Thakur? Ex-officer accused of land fraud case linked to his wife

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Mahesh Babu's Lord Rama look from SS Rajamouli's Varanasi leaked? Netizens wonder 'if Ranbir Kapoor can match up in Ramayana'

A leaked image of Mahesh Babu as Lord Rama from S.S. Rajamouli’s Varanasi went viral, showing him in saffron attire with a bow. Fans praised the look and compared it to Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana. The official look is unconfirmed and the film is scheduled for release in April 2027.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 22, 2026, 12:03 PM IST

Mahesh Babu's Lord Rama look from SS Rajamouli's Varanasi leaked? Netizens wonder 'if Ranbir Kapoor can match up in Ramayana'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A new image of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu dressed as Lord Rama from S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi has taken social media by storm. The viral poster shows Mahesh Babu in traditional saffron attire, holding a bow with a quiver of arrows, standing on a cliff with a dramatic backdrop. Fans are praising the look because they see it as both intense and majestic, which leads them to compare it with previous portrayals of Lord Rama in films and television. The actor's strong features, together with his calm expression, make the image suitable for sharing, which leads people to discuss his performance in the film across various online platforms.

Official look yet to be confirmed:

The poster went viral, but the film's producers have not yet verified its authenticity as an official movie representation. Some fans and critics believe the image might be a fan creation or a computer-generated image, while other fans believe it shows Mahesh Babu's true look from the movie. Rajamouli confirmed Mahesh Babu's role as Lord Rama in a flashback scene, which increases anticipation for his upcoming mythological performance.

Fan reactions and comparisons:

The leak has caused active online discussions between fans who want to know which Mahesh Babu character from Lord Rama will match Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming role in Ramayana. Users have shared memes and posts celebrating Mahesh Babu's appearance in the film, believing he looks 'perfectly suited' to the role, while others wait for official confirmation from the filmmakers.

Also read: Ram Kapoor credits Gautami Kapoor for family support, admits he was an 'absent father' for nearly 10 years

About Varanasi:

Varanasi is one of India’s most ambitious and expensive films, directed by S.S. Rajamouli. The movie combines sci-fi elements with mythological storytelling through the performances of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Mahesh Babu dedicated himself to intensive training for his role because he wanted to achieve authentic performance through traditional martial arts skills. The film will premiere in April 2027, and its production scale will deliver exceptionally impressive visual effects and grandiose sets, which will provide a worldwide cinematic experience to audiences from India and other countries.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US Storm: Air India cancels New York, Newark Flights; What passengers should know? Check advisory
US Storm: Air India cancels New York, Newark Flights; What passengers should kno
Jodhpur double death: Sisters aged 25 and 23, die by suicide on their wedding day, here's all you need to know
Jodhpur double death: Sisters aged 25 and 23, die by suicide on their wedding da
Who is Harveen Singh Chadha? Hyderabad IIT dropout left Microsoft for ChatGPT's Indian rival Sarvam; know his educational background
Who is Harveen Singh Chadha? Hyderabad IIT dropout left Microsoft for Sarvam
From Dilpreet Bajwa to Monank Patel, PM Modi applauds overseas Indian players at T20 World Cup 2026
PM Modi applauds overseas Indian players at T20 World Cup 2026
'Khamosh' is exclusively linked with Shatrughan Sinha, says Bombay High Court; bars misuse of his name, voice, images
'Khamosh' is exclusively linked with Shatrughan Sinha, says Bombay High Court
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Rohit Sharma to Yuvraj Singh, unseen pics of celebrities from Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine's wedding ceremony go viral
From Rohit to Yuvraj, unseen pics of celebrities from Shikhar's wedding
'Hips don't lie' singer Shakira to perform in India, know about venue, ticket price, more
'Hips don't lie' singer Shakira to perform in India, know about venue, ticket
Who is IPS Amitabh Thakur? Ex-officer accused of land fraud case linked to his wife, 'compulsory' retired, once filed an FIR against Mulayam Singh Yadav, here's all you need to know
Who is Amitabh Thakur? Ex-officer accused of land fraud case linked to his wife
Who is Naina Avtr? India's first AI influencer works in web series, has over 3.75 million followers
Who is Naina Avtr? India's first AI influencer works in web series, has over 3.7
Who is IAS Pari Bishnoi? Married into famous politician family, has dreamy love story
Who is IAS Pari Bishnoi IAS officer who married into famous politician family, h
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement