Mahesh Babu's Lord Rama look from SS Rajamouli's Varanasi leaked? Netizens wonder 'if Ranbir Kapoor can match up in Ramayana'

A leaked image of Mahesh Babu as Lord Rama from S.S. Rajamouli’s Varanasi went viral, showing him in saffron attire with a bow. Fans praised the look and compared it to Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana. The official look is unconfirmed and the film is scheduled for release in April 2027.

A new image of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu dressed as Lord Rama from S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi has taken social media by storm. The viral poster shows Mahesh Babu in traditional saffron attire, holding a bow with a quiver of arrows, standing on a cliff with a dramatic backdrop. Fans are praising the look because they see it as both intense and majestic, which leads them to compare it with previous portrayals of Lord Rama in films and television. The actor's strong features, together with his calm expression, make the image suitable for sharing, which leads people to discuss his performance in the film across various online platforms.

Official look yet to be confirmed:

The poster went viral, but the film's producers have not yet verified its authenticity as an official movie representation. Some fans and critics believe the image might be a fan creation or a computer-generated image, while other fans believe it shows Mahesh Babu's true look from the movie. Rajamouli confirmed Mahesh Babu's role as Lord Rama in a flashback scene, which increases anticipation for his upcoming mythological performance.

Fan reactions and comparisons:

The leak has caused active online discussions between fans who want to know which Mahesh Babu character from Lord Rama will match Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming role in Ramayana. Users have shared memes and posts celebrating Mahesh Babu's appearance in the film, believing he looks 'perfectly suited' to the role, while others wait for official confirmation from the filmmakers.

About Varanasi:

Varanasi is one of India’s most ambitious and expensive films, directed by S.S. Rajamouli. The movie combines sci-fi elements with mythological storytelling through the performances of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Mahesh Babu dedicated himself to intensive training for his role because he wanted to achieve authentic performance through traditional martial arts skills. The film will premiere in April 2027, and its production scale will deliver exceptionally impressive visual effects and grandiose sets, which will provide a worldwide cinematic experience to audiences from India and other countries.