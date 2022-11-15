Mahesh Babu's father, veteran actor Ghattamaneni Krishna, dies at 80

Krishna

Mahesh Babu's father, veteran actor Ghattamaneni Krishna passed away on Monday at 4 AM, after suffering a cardiac arrest in Hyderabad. The 80-year-old actor was brought to the emergency department of a hospital at 1.15 AM.

As per the report of NDTV, CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) was performed immediately after the cardiac arrest, and he was shifted to the ICU for treatment and observation. The actor's condition was said to be critical, and he was being treated on a ventilator. The doctors even stated that the next 24 hours would be crucial for the veteran star.

2022 has been a tragic year for Mahesh Babu . On January 8, his elder brother Ramesh Babu passed away at the age of 56. On September, Mahesh's mother Indira Devi passed away on September 28. Now, the actor suffered another loss of his father's demise.

As soon as the news of his demise broke, several of Mahesh's fans poured in their condolence messages on social media. Several of his fans wished strength for him and asked him to stay strong. A user wrote, "Daring & Dashing Hero, The Legendary #SuperStarKrishna Garu Is No More Rest In Peace Stay Strong Mahesh Anna." Another user wrote, "Cannot believe this...my deepest condolences to the entire family..may your soul rest in peace sir @ItsActorNaresh @urstrulyMahesh." A netizen stated, "End of an era.! #SuperstarKrishna garu is no more. May his soul rest in peace."

Krishna, whose real name is Ghattamaneni Sivarama Krishna, is known as a superstar in the Telugu film industry. He had begun his career in the early 1960s and acted in about 350 films in his long career. Known for his good nature and courageous decisions, Krishna earned ever-lasting fame with his portrayal of the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, a legendary freedom fighter in coastal Andhra Pradesh, which was recently played by Ram Charan in RRR. In a career spanning five decades, Krishna acted in more than 350 films. In 2009, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to Indian cinema.

(With inputs from IANS and ANI)