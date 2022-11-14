Mahesh Babu’s father Krishna hospitalised in Hyderabad

Mahesh Babu/Instagram

On November 14, there were rumours that Mahesh Babu's father superstar Krishna had been hospitalized. Sources have since said that Krishna is in stable health and there is no cause for concern.

According to IndiaToday, due to age-related concerns, the celebrity had to be admitted to receive regular checkups and there is nothing to worry about.

Krishna is 79 years old. He is a well-known superstar and the father of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

According to reports, Krishna was brought to Continental Hospital in Hyderabad early on November 14 due to respiratory problems.

For a few months, Superstar Krishna and his family experienced hardship. Ramesh Babu, Mahesh Babu's brother and Krishna's son, died earlier this year. Indira Devi, Krishna's wife, passed away in September as a result of age-related problems.

Mahesh Babu paid tribute to his mother on October 8, the eleventh day after her loss.

He prayed to Indira Devi beside his father and family. Several well-known members of the business showed up to pay their respects, including Dil Raju and Balakrishna.

The actor travelled to Haridwar to put his late mother's ashes in the Ganga once the cremation rites were complete. On social media, a few images of the actor engaging in rituals were shared. The celebrity's wife Namrata Shirodkar posted a photo from the occasion to Instagram today with the caption, "You will always live in our hearts."

She had been admitted to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad for the past few days due to her health issues. Her funeral will take place at Maha Prasthanam later in the day. She was 70.