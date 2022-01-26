Mahesh Babu reveals his son Gautham was born prematurely, gets emotional - WATCH

South star couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are parents to Gautham Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that his son Gautham, who was born on August 31, 2006, was a premature baby.

Speaking on a talk show, Mahesh Babu while opening up about his kids said that Gautham was born six weeks before his due date, adding that he was a premature baby. Mahesh Babu was a guest on the show Unstoppable, which streams on the Aha platform. It is hosted by actor Nandamuri Balakrishna.

During his conversation, Mahesh Babu also revealed that it was this incident that pushed him to work closely with children who needed heart surgeries. He also opened up about the journey behind getting over 1,000 heart surgeries done free of cost for needy children.

"Gautham was born six weeks before as a premature baby. When I first held him, he was just as big as my palm. Now, Gautham is almost 6 ft tall. We had the money so we could take care of Gautham but what about those who couldn’t afford it. I always wanted to do something for children. That’s how this thought of working with children was born," an emotional Mahesh Babu said on the show.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in 'Sarileru Neekevvaru', directed by Anil Ravipudi. He is currently awaiting the release of his Telugu film opposite Keerthy Suresh titled, 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', directed by Parasuram.