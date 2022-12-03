Search icon
Mahesh Babu returns back to work as he drops photo in scintillating look, wife Namrata Shirodkar reacts

Mahesh Babu was seen wearing the Mountain Dew jacket in the latest photo that he dropped on his Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 08:09 PM IST

Mahesh Babu/Instagram

After his father Krishna's demise, Mahesh Babu returned back to work on Saturday, December 3 as he dropped a new photo in his scintillating look on his social media handles. It seems that the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor shot a commercial for a famous beverage brand, Mountain Dew, as the superstar was seen wearing a Mountain Dew jacket.

As soon as the Pokiri actor shared his photo, his fans and followers jumped to the comments section praising his look. Even his wife Namrata Shirodkar dropped fire emojis. Namrata's sister Shilpa Shirodkar also wrote, "Omg Mahesh...I need new Emojis and Adjectives for you!!!! LOVE IT". One of Mahesh's fans wrote, "woahhhhhhh just gimme my heart back now!", while another commented, "Ultimate sir...Bro is back with BANG".

Talking about their relationship, Namrata and Mahesh met on the sets of their movie Vamsi in 2000 and started dating each other. After four years of their relationship, they married in February 2005. The pair has two kids, a 15-year-old son Gautham and a 10-year-old daughter named Sitara.

READ | Mahesh Babu congratulates Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor on welcoming baby girl, says 'daughters are indeed special'

Meanwhile, on the work front, following the success of his last theatrical release Sarkaru Vaari Paata in May this year, Mahesh will soon be seen sharing the big screen with Pooja Hedge in Trivikram Srinivas's directorial which currently has the working title of SSMB28.

The superstar is set to collaborate with RRR director SS Rajamouli for the filmmaker's next film. At the Toronto International Film Festival, the Baahubali franchise filmmaker opened up about the film and said, "My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globetrotting action adventure. It’s going to be a kind of James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots." 

