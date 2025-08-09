Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Not Shubman Gill or Mohammed Siraj! 36-year-old star hailed as India's most consistent performer in 2-2 series draw against England

Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra's film titled GlobeTrotter? SS Rajamouli announces 'never-before-seen reveal' will be out in...

Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's Sholay to re-release in 4K restored version on 50th anniversary, but...

Sanju Samson to become new skipper of CSK? Here's what latest post of Chennai Super Kings suggests

Guru Dutt's alleged closeness with THIS actress led to his broken marriage with Geeta Dutt, she once confessed 'he was obsessed with...'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issues BIG warning to Russia ahead of Trump-Putin meeting , says 'Kyiv must...'

J&K police raids residences of alleged Pakistan-based terror operatives in Kishtwar

Amid heavy rains, wall collapses in Delhi's Jaitpur, 7 killed, several injured

Indian Air Force Chief confirms downing Pakistan air assets during Operation Sindoor, trashes US President Trump's claims: 'We have at least five fighter kills and...'

Gautam Gambhir took THIS action despite ICC's warning of WTC penalty during 5th Test vs England

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Not Shubman Gill or Mohammed Siraj! 36-year-old star hailed as India's most consistent performer in 2-2 series draw against England

Not Shubman Gill or Mohammed Siraj! 36-year-old star hailed as India's most cons

Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra's film titled GlobeTrotter? SS Rajamouli announces 'never-before-seen reveal' will be out in...

Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra's film titled GlobeTrotter?

Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's Sholay to re-release in 4K restored version on 50th anniversary, but...

Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's Sholay to re-release in 4K restored version on

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra's film titled GlobeTrotter? SS Rajamouli announces 'never-before-seen reveal' will be out in...

A considerable portion of SSMB29, which is being made on a lavish budget, was shot at Odisha. The film, apart from Mahesh Babu, features Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran among others.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 09, 2025, 03:40 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra's film titled GlobeTrotter? SS Rajamouli announces 'never-before-seen reveal' will be out in...
Mahesh Babu SS Rajamouli film

TRENDING NOW

Pointing out that the story and scope of his upcoming magnum opus with actor Mahesh Babu, tentatively being referred to as SSMB29, was so vast that mere pictures or press conferences would not do it justice, ace director SS Rajamouli on Saturday disclosed that the team was working on something to showcase the essence, depth and immersive world they were creating and that this would be revealed in November this year.

On the occasion of Mahesh Babu's 50th birthday on Saturday, Rajamouli took to his X timeline to post the message that read, "Dear Cinema Lovers in India and around the world, as well as fans of Mahesh, It has been a while since we began shooting, and we appreciate your eagerness to know about the film."

"However, the story and scope of this film are so vast that I feel mere pictures or press conferences cannot do it justice. We are currently working on something to showcase the essence, depth, and immersive world we are creating. This will be unveiled in November 2025, and we are trying to make ita NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN reveal. Thank you all for your patience."

The filmmaker, who has directed blockbusters such as RRR, Baahubali films, Magadheera, and Eega among others, captioned his post, "For all the admirers of my #GlobeTrotter", which led people to believe that the highly anticipated film could be titled GlobeTrotter.

A considerable portion of SSMB29, which is being made on a lavish budget, was shot at Odisha. The film, apart from Mahesh Babu, features Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran among others. The film, an action adventure with some amount of history and mythology, is expected to be released in 2027.

READ | Coolie: Rajinikanth film to become biggest Tamil opener globally, set to beat Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, has already earned Rs...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
A Diktat Too Far: How US tariff threat is pushing India East
A Diktat Too Far: How a US Tariff Threat is Pushing India East
Drunk Pakistani businessman threatens to rape flight attendant, SHOCKING video surfaces
Drunk man threatens to rape flight attendant, SHOCKING video emerges
Sooraj Barjatya reveals father was worried for his career before Maine Pyar Kiya for THIS reason: 'Baap ne nahi kiya, beta karega' | Exclusive
Sooraj Barjatya reveals father was worried for his career before Maine Pyar Kiya
After England heroics, Shubman Gill now named captain for THIS team
After England heroics, Shubman Gill now named captain for THIS team
Meet woman, one of the youngest IAS officer, who cracked UPSC at the age of..., her father is RAS, sister is IFS, she secured AIR...
Meet woman, one of the youngest IAS officer, who cracked UPSC at the age of...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV
OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE