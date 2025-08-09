Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra's film titled GlobeTrotter? SS Rajamouli announces 'never-before-seen reveal' will be out in...

A considerable portion of SSMB29, which is being made on a lavish budget, was shot at Odisha. The film, apart from Mahesh Babu, features Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran among others.

Pointing out that the story and scope of his upcoming magnum opus with actor Mahesh Babu, tentatively being referred to as SSMB29, was so vast that mere pictures or press conferences would not do it justice, ace director SS Rajamouli on Saturday disclosed that the team was working on something to showcase the essence, depth and immersive world they were creating and that this would be revealed in November this year.

On the occasion of Mahesh Babu's 50th birthday on Saturday, Rajamouli took to his X timeline to post the message that read, "Dear Cinema Lovers in India and around the world, as well as fans of Mahesh, It has been a while since we began shooting, and we appreciate your eagerness to know about the film."

"However, the story and scope of this film are so vast that I feel mere pictures or press conferences cannot do it justice. We are currently working on something to showcase the essence, depth, and immersive world we are creating. This will be unveiled in November 2025, and we are trying to make ita NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN reveal. Thank you all for your patience."

The filmmaker, who has directed blockbusters such as RRR, Baahubali films, Magadheera, and Eega among others, captioned his post, "For all the admirers of my #GlobeTrotter", which led people to believe that the highly anticipated film could be titled GlobeTrotter.

A considerable portion of SSMB29, which is being made on a lavish budget, was shot at Odisha. The film, apart from Mahesh Babu, features Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran among others. The film, an action adventure with some amount of history and mythology, is expected to be released in 2027.

