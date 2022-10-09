Mahesh Babu pays last respect to his mother Indira Devi on 11th day of her demise

Photo credit: Twitter

On September 28, Indira Devi, the mother of South Indian movie star Mahesh Babu, passed away. On the eleventh day since her passing, earlier today (October 8), the actor paid his tribute to her.

His father and his family joined him in praying to Indira Devi. Dil Raju and Balakrishna were among the industry stars who attended the occasion and paid their respects.

The actor travelled to Haridwar to put his late mother's ashes in the Ganga once the cremation rites were complete. On social media, a few images of the actor engaging in rituals were shared. The celebrity's wife Namrata Shirodkar posted a photo from the occasion to Instagram today with the caption, "You will always live in our hearts."

She had been admitted to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad for the past few days due to her health issues. Her funeral will take place at Maha Prasthanam later in the day. She was 70.

As per a News18 report, a statement from Mahesh Babu's family read, "Smt. Ghattamaneni Indira Devi, wife of veteran actor Krishna and mother of Mahesh Babu passed away a short while ago. She had been suffering from illness for quite some time now. Her mortal remains will be kept at Padmalaya Studios for fans to visit at 9 am today and later the last rites will be performed at Maha Prasthanam."

Superstar Chiranjeevi, who is awaiting the release of her next film GodFather on October 5, took to his Twitter account and expressed his condolences as he wrote, "The news that Mrs. Indira Devi has passed away is very sad. Wishing the soul of the Mother Goddess to rest in peace, I express my deepest condolences to Superstar Krishna, brother Mahesh Babu and all the family members."

It was in earlier this year on January 8 that Mahesh Babu's brother Ramesh Babu, who was an actor-producer, passed away due to kidney-related ailments.