Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar console daughter Sitara as she breaks down seeing grandmother's mortal remains

Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi passed away at 70 in Hyderabad in the wee hours of Wednesday, September 28. Her demise has left the fans of the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor shocked and they have been expressing their condolences to the superstar on social media.

Now, a video has surfaced online in which Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni is seen breaking down in tears seeing the mortal remains of her grandmother. The Pokiri actor and his wife Namrata Shirodkar are seen consoling her 10-year-old child in the heartbreaking clip.

For the unversed, Indira Devi had been admitted to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad for the past few days due to her health issues. Her funeral will take place at Maha Prasthanam later in the day. She was the first wife of veteran actor Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, known famously as Krishna.

Mahesh and Namrata, a model who won Miss India in 1993 before making her debut as a special appearance in a memorable role in the Hindi film Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai starring Salman Khan and Twinkle Khanna, also share a 16-year-old son named Gautham Ghattamaneni.

Many industry celebrities poured in their tributes to Indira Devi on social media. GodFather star Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter account and wrote, "The news that Mrs. Indira Devi has passed away is very sad. Wishing the soul of the Mother Goddess to rest in peace, I express my deepest condolences to Superstar Krishna, brother Mahesh Babu and all the family members."

While RRR star Jr NTR, whose 2013 action-comedy film Baadshah was narrated by the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Indira Devi Garu. Deepest condolences to Krishna garu, Mahesh anna and family in this time of grief."



It was in earlier this year on January 8 that Mahesh Babu's brother Ramesh Babu, who was an actor-producer, passed away due to kidney-related ailments.