Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi passes away, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Vivek Agnihotri mourn her demise

Superstar Mahesh Babu's mother and veteran actor Krishna's first wife Indira Devi passed away in Hyderabad in the wee hours of Wednesday, September 28. She had been admitted to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad for the past few days due to her health issues. Her funeral will take place at Maha Prasthanam later in the day. She was 70.

As per a News18 report, a statement from Mahesh Babu's family read, "Smt. Ghattamaneni Indira Devi, wife of veteran actor Krishna and mother of Mahesh Babu passed away a short while ago. She had been suffering from illness for quite some time now. Her mortal remains will be kept at Padmalaya Studios for fans to visit at 9 am today and later the last rites will be performed at Maha Prasthanam."

Superstar Chiranjeevi, who is awaiting the release of her next film GodFather on October 5, took to his Twitter account and expressed his condolences as he wrote, "The news that Mrs. Indira Devi has passed away is very sad. Wishing the soul of the Mother Goddess to rest in peace, I express my deepest condolences to Superstar Krishna, brother Mahesh Babu and all the family members."

RRR star Jr NTR also took to his Twitter account and shared that he is deeply saddened hearing the news of Mahesh Babu's demise as he tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Indira Devi Garu. Deepest condolences to Krishna garu, Mahesh anna and family in this time of grief."

Vivek Agnihotri, who helmed the blockbuster Hindi film The Kashmir Files, also took to his Twitter account and mourned the demise of the actor's mother as he wrote, "Saddened to hear about the demise of Mahesh Babu Garu’s mother Indiramma garu. Sending my prayers and deepest condolences Krishna Garu, @urstrulyMahesh and the family."

Fans also expressed their condolences for Mahesh Babu's loss on social media. One Twitter user wrote, "It is with great sadness that passing of our #MaheshBabu mother… Indira devi garu… She breathed her last breath today. Our deepest condolences to the ghattamaneni family and wellwishers. #RIPIndiraDeviGaru. Stay strong anna @urstrulyMahesh Anna", while another tweet read, "Everything may be replaceable except mom's love. So sad to hear about the demise of Mahesh Babu's mom. RIP Indira Devi garu. Stay Strong anna Mahesh Babu."

It was in earlier this year on January 8 that Mahesh Babu's brother Ramesh Babu, who was an actor-producer, passed away due to kidney-related ailments.