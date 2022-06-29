Mahesh Babu meets Bill Gates in New York, calls him 'one of greatest....'

Credit: Mahesh Babu/Instagram

Telugu star Mahesh Babu is enjoying his vacation with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and treating his fans with some glimpses from their vacay. Recently the actor shared a picture with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Wednesday, his social media account.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 46-year-old actor posted a picture with Bill Gates and captioned it, "Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. @thisisbillgates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen... and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration!!"

In the picture, Mahesh was seen donning a checked shirt that he teamed up with black trousers. And to complete his look he opted for black sports shoes and a cap. On the other hand, Microsoft`s co-founder sported a charcoal sweatshirt and grey trousers.

While Namrata wore a casual white tee that she paired with flared pants. To complement her entire look, she was seen carrying transparent sunglasses over her head. Mahesh with his wife and two children- Sitara Ghattamaneni and Gautham Ghattamaneni have been on a holiday for a while. During their tour, they visited different parts of Europe. Currently, they are in New York where they met Bill Gates.

Telugu actor also shared a picture with Bill Gates at a restaurant. He wrote, "A that was" along with heart-eye emojis. Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the hit Telegu film `Sarkaru Vaari Paata`. The movie also starred Keerthy Suresh and was directed by Parasuram Petla. It was released in theatres on May 12.

After the success of his recent film `Sarkaru Vaari Paata`, Mahesh Babu will soon be seen sharing the big screen with Pooja Hedge in a Sukumar`s directorial.