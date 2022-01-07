Mahesh Babu gets trolled for his tweet on Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa,' read to know why

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa The Rise: Part 1' has gained momentous success and the film has broken several records worldwide. Currently, the film has earned more than 300 crores at the global box office, and it has set new benchmarks in several markets, including Bollywood.

The action-drama got appreciated by the masses, and the team got another golden surprise when Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu appreciated the film. The 'Pokiri' actor recently watched the film and he shared his view about the film on his social media. Mahesh tweeted, "Allu Arjun as Pushpa is stunning, original and sensational… a stellar act. Sukumar proves again that his cinema is raw, rustic and brutally honest... a class apart."

.@alluarjun as Pushpa is stunning, original and sensational… a stellar act @aryasukku proves again that his cinema is raw, rustic and brutally honest... a class apart — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 4, 2022

The actor added another tweet and congratulated the team.

.@ThisIsDSP what can I say.. you’re a rock star!! Congrats to the entire team of @MythriOfficial. Proud of you guys! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 4, 2022

The fans of Mahesh and Arjun people went gaga over their banter, but there were few who trolled Mahesh for not including film's leading lady Rashmika Mandanna. A few netizens showed their discontent about actor not mentioning Rashmika in his tweet, and mocked him.

Huge disrespect from you!! Didn't even mentioned about female lead — Aths (@Athira87167184) January 4, 2022

https://twitter.com/Sreenu089/status/1478415645129592841?s=20

Last night, Mahesh Babu tested positive for COVID and he shared the news on Twitter. Mahesh tweeted that despite taking necessary precautions, he's suffering COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Mahesh further said, "I've isolated myself at home and have been following medical guidance."

The actor has requested people who met him recently to get tested and vaccinated by saying, "Request to all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone who's not taken their vaccination to do so immediately, as it reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalization. Please follow COVID norms and stay safe." The 'Pokiri' actor ended the note on an encouraging note by saying, "Can't wait to be back."

On the work front, Mahesh Babu's next release will be Parasuram's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata.'