Mahesh Babu gets a moustache; wife Namrata Shirodkar shares a glimpse for die-hard fans

The Vaccine War makers launch 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' offer, here's how you can avail the same for Vivek Agnihotri film

The Vaccine War box office collection day 3: Vivek Agnihotri film grows by 90%, earns Rs 3.50 crore in three days

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: Congress to take out 'Bharosa Yatras' in all 90 constituencies

Fukrey 3 box office collection day 3: Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj-starrer comedy sees massive growth, earns Rs 11.67 crore

Asian Games 2023: Aditi Ashok clinches historic Silver in golf

Explained: What is the US Government Shutdown? Can a 'shutdown' situation hit India anytime soon?

The Vaccine War makers launch 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' offer, here's how you can avail the same for Vivek Agnihotri film

The Vaccine War box office collection day 3: Vivek Agnihotri film grows by 90%, earns Rs 3.50 crore in three days

Weight loss: 8 drinks to increase slow metabolism

Most 6s against opponents in ODIs

Diabetes: 8 dry fruits that are low in sugar

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

World Cup 2023: Check full squads of India, England, Pakistan and all other teams participating in ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

"Those are thing of past": Virat Kohli reveals why he doesn't celebrates aggressively nowadays

“My final is on 4th”: Golden boy Neeraj Chopra xudes confidence ahead of finals in Asian Games 2023

The Vaccine War makers launch 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' offer, here's how you can avail the same for Vivek Agnihotri film

Fukrey 3 box office collection day 3: Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj-starrer comedy sees massive growth, earns Rs 11.67 crore

Sanjay Mishra says nepotism doesn't exist in film industry: 'Every father wants to secure the future of his child'

Mahesh Babu gets a moustache; wife Namrata Shirodkar shares a glimpse for die-hard fans

Namrata Shirodkar posted the latest photo of Mahesh Babu on her Instagram page clicked in-between shots.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 11:14 AM IST

Mahesh Babu is one of the few stars in Telugu film industry who opts for the clean-shaven look or light stubble in real and reel life. The actor is considered one of the most charming and handsome faces in movies and has a huge fan base all over. Now, for a shoot, Mahesh donned a moustache although a fake one, his look changed entirely. Mahesh's wife Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram page and shared a glimpse.

In the photo, Mahesh is seen getting his makeup done and getting his moustache pasted on his face. Namrata posted a photo with a fun caption which read as "Add-ons (in this case a moustache!!) never looked more real! Shooting with one is not necessarily comfortable or fun!! But who doesn't love challenges when there are experts by your side #Pattabhi #DOPBose @sallu.al."

Mahesh and Namrata have been for more than 15 years now. Earlier during an interaction, the Pokkiri actor had dished out details of his wedding and how Namrata took charge of everything.

He said, "I was shooting the whole night before for the film Athadu. I finished the shoot and flew down to get married. I was busy until the week before the marriage, as I was trying to finish all my assignments. I really had no time. But then all the arrangements were done by my sister and brother-in-law and my parents."

Talking about their ups and downs post-marriage, Namrata had shared, "Three years post-marriage was difficult for Mahesh and me. He was on a long career break, I lost my parents, he lost his granny. Plus, he was in this whole dilemma of what movie to sign next. But that period made us stronger as a couple, and as individuals. Our foundation today is more solid, we became one strong nuclear unit. I look back at all of it as a blessing."

