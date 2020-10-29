Mahesh Babu gets a moustache; wife Namrata Shirodkar shares a glimpse for die-hard fans

Namrata Shirodkar posted the latest photo of Mahesh Babu on her Instagram page clicked in-between shots.

Mahesh Babu is one of the few stars in Telugu film industry who opts for the clean-shaven look or light stubble in real and reel life. The actor is considered one of the most charming and handsome faces in movies and has a huge fan base all over. Now, for a shoot, Mahesh donned a moustache although a fake one, his look changed entirely. Mahesh's wife Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram page and shared a glimpse.

In the photo, Mahesh is seen getting his makeup done and getting his moustache pasted on his face. Namrata posted a photo with a fun caption which read as "Add-ons (in this case a moustache!!) never looked more real! Shooting with one is not necessarily comfortable or fun!! But who doesn't love challenges when there are experts by your side #Pattabhi #DOPBose @sallu.al."

Check out the photo below:

Mahesh and Namrata have been for more than 15 years now. Earlier during an interaction, the Pokkiri actor had dished out details of his wedding and how Namrata took charge of everything.

He said, "I was shooting the whole night before for the film Athadu. I finished the shoot and flew down to get married. I was busy until the week before the marriage, as I was trying to finish all my assignments. I really had no time. But then all the arrangements were done by my sister and brother-in-law and my parents."

Talking about their ups and downs post-marriage, Namrata had shared, "Three years post-marriage was difficult for Mahesh and me. He was on a long career break, I lost my parents, he lost his granny. Plus, he was in this whole dilemma of what movie to sign next. But that period made us stronger as a couple, and as individuals. Our foundation today is more solid, we became one strong nuclear unit. I look back at all of it as a blessing."