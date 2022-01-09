Mahesh Babu's elder brother, actor-producer Ramesh Babu passes away at 56

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's elder brother actor-producer Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu passed away on Saturday, January 8. Reportedly Ramesh Babu was suffering from liver problems for a long time, and he finally lost the battle at the age of 56. Film producer BA Raju confirmed the demise of Ramesh Babu on Twitter and said, "It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Ramesh Babu garu. He will continue to live on in our hearts forever. We request all our well-wishers to adhere to the COVID norms and avoid gathering at the cremation venue- Ghattamaneni Family."

Here's BA Raju tweet confirming the sad news

On January 6, Mahesh Babu was tested COVID positive, and the actor shared the news on social media. Mahesh tweeted that despite taking necessary precautions, he's suffering COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Mahesh further said, "I've isolated myself at home and have been following medical guidance."

The actor further requested people who met him recently to get tested and vaccinated by saying, "Request to all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone who's not taken their vaccination to do so immediately, as it reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalization. Please follow COVID norms and stay safe." The 'Pokiri' actor ended the note on an encouraging note by saying, "Can't wait to be back."