Headlines

Delhi: PM Modi speaks to LG on steps taken to deal with flood-like situation in capital

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity, expresses interest in acting

XAT 2024 registration: XLRI Jamshedpur begins application process at xatonline.in

Delhi, Noida flood news: ‘India’s No. 1 Bull’ worth Rs 1 crore rescued amid Yamuna flooding

Watch: Pawan Kalyan drops first Insta post; shares throwback pics with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi: PM Modi speaks to LG on steps taken to deal with flood-like situation in capital

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity, expresses interest in acting

XAT 2024 registration: XLRI Jamshedpur begins application process at xatonline.in

Food items Hrithik Roshan eats for a muscular body

10 superfoods that help fight diarrhea

Best oils for cholesterol patients

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

24 ministers to take oath in Siddaramaiah's Karnataka cabinet, MI to clash against GT in IPL qualifier 2 & more | DNA News Wrap, May 26

IPL 2023: KKR assistant coach Abhishek Nayar lauds Rinku Singh after match-winning 50 against CSK

Wrestlers' Protest: Farmers' mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar, Brij Bhushan asks to preserve medals

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity, expresses interest in acting

Watch: Pawan Kalyan drops first Insta post; shares throwback pics with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun

Hukum preview: Rajinkanth looks badass as law protector in new song from Jailer; netizens say 'goosebumps overloaded'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity, expresses interest in acting

Sitara also interacted with the media on this occasion. She said she liked to see movies and was very interested in acting in them, and that she had acquired her confidence from her mother.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 10:40 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As per the report of IANS, Sitara Ghattamaneni, daughter of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata, said she gave away her first salary from a commercial to a charity. Along with the preview of a short film titled 'Princess' for a jewellery brand in which she had acted, Sitara also launched the look book for a collection named after her at a five-star hotel in Hyderabad, along with her mother Namrata Ghattamaneni.

Sitara also interacted with the media on this occasion. She said she liked to see movies and was very interested in acting in them, and that she had acquired her confidence from her mother. She said her father was very happy to see the signature jewellery collection being launched at Times Square, New York, and got emotional when he saw the advertising video. Namrata, meanwhile, added that their son Gautham might enter films, but is at present engaged in her higher studies. 

According to reports, Mahesh Babu’s 11-year-old daughter Sitara has received a whopping Rs 1 crore as her first paycheck. She became the face of PMJ Jewels and her collection was also featured on Time Square. When her advertisement got featured in Time Square, Sitara took to her Instagram and shared her excitement. She wrote, “TIMES SQUAREEE!! oh my god screamed, cried, and shouted, I couldn’t be any happier @pmj_jewels couldn’t have done it without u guys.” 

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shriodhkar were quite happy about their daughter’s achievement and expressed their feelings. Namrata wrote, “Look who just made her debut on Times Square! Words cannot express how overjoyed and proud I am of you! Watching your dreams come true is the most incredible feeling. Keep shining, my superstar!" 

Sitara already has 1.3 million followers on Instagram and is also the face of PMJ Jewels. Sitara made her debut with his father Mahesh Babu in the dance video, Penny song. She has also given voice-over to baby Elsa in the Telugu version of the film, Frozen 2.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Not Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, this unknown film is Bollywood debut of Vijay Sethupathi

How to open SBI PPF account online, step-by-step guide

Uttar Pradesh: Azam Khan gets 2-year jail term in 2019 hate speech case; know details

Guatemala adventure: Woman eats volcano-cooked pizza, video goes viral

Tamannaah Bhatia unites with John Abraham ‘for a very special role’ in Nikkhil Advani’s directorial, Vedaa: See post

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE