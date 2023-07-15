Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity, expresses interest in acting

Sitara also interacted with the media on this occasion. She said she liked to see movies and was very interested in acting in them, and that she had acquired her confidence from her mother.

As per the report of IANS, Sitara Ghattamaneni, daughter of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata, said she gave away her first salary from a commercial to a charity. Along with the preview of a short film titled 'Princess' for a jewellery brand in which she had acted, Sitara also launched the look book for a collection named after her at a five-star hotel in Hyderabad, along with her mother Namrata Ghattamaneni.

Sitara also interacted with the media on this occasion. She said she liked to see movies and was very interested in acting in them, and that she had acquired her confidence from her mother. She said her father was very happy to see the signature jewellery collection being launched at Times Square, New York, and got emotional when he saw the advertising video. Namrata, meanwhile, added that their son Gautham might enter films, but is at present engaged in her higher studies.

According to reports, Mahesh Babu’s 11-year-old daughter Sitara has received a whopping Rs 1 crore as her first paycheck. She became the face of PMJ Jewels and her collection was also featured on Time Square. When her advertisement got featured in Time Square, Sitara took to her Instagram and shared her excitement. She wrote, “TIMES SQUAREEE!! oh my god screamed, cried, and shouted, I couldn’t be any happier @pmj_jewels couldn’t have done it without u guys.”

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shriodhkar were quite happy about their daughter’s achievement and expressed their feelings. Namrata wrote, “Look who just made her debut on Times Square! Words cannot express how overjoyed and proud I am of you! Watching your dreams come true is the most incredible feeling. Keep shining, my superstar!"

Sitara already has 1.3 million followers on Instagram and is also the face of PMJ Jewels. Sitara made her debut with his father Mahesh Babu in the dance video, Penny song. She has also given voice-over to baby Elsa in the Telugu version of the film, Frozen 2.