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Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli congratulate Skyroot Aerospace on Vikram-1 launch: 'India reaching for the stars and delivering'

Mahesh, Chiranjeevi, Rajamouli congratulate Skyroot Aerospace on Vikram-1 launch

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Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli congratulate Skyroot Aerospace on Vikram-1 launch: 'India reaching for the stars and delivering'

Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 successfully reached orbit on its maiden flight, becoming India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket. Launched from Sriharikota under Mission Aagaman, the milestone drew praise from filmmaker SS Rajamouli and actors Mahesh Babu and Chiranjeevi.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 19, 2026, 08:38 PM IST

Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli congratulate Skyroot Aerospace on Vikram-1 launch: 'India reaching for the stars and delivering'
Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli
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Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 Test Flight-1 has successfully reached orbit, marking the maiden flight of India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket. The rocket completed its final burn and injected its payloads into a nearly 450-km orbit, making India the third country in the world with private orbital launch capability. The mission, named Mission Aagaman, was executed from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre located in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The 24-metre carbon-composite rocket completed all planned flight stages, including stage separations and the firing of its Orbital Adjustment Module (OAM). Now, the RRR and Baahubali director Rajamouli, actors Mahesh Babu and Chiranjeevi Konidela congratulated the historic launch of Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1.

Rajamouli shared a congratulatory note on his X handle, calling it a historic moment for the Hyderabad-based team that built a private rocket to reach orbit. "From India to orbit! Skyroot Aerospace has scripted history with VIKRAM-1, India's first private rocket to reach orbit, built by a Hyderabad-based team whose average age is just 28. This is what young India is capable of. Immensely proud. Congratulations to the whole team. Jai Hind," wrote Rajamouli.

Mahesh Babu expressed his pride in Skyroot Aerospace for the successful maiden launch of a rocket, Vikram-I, to orbit, describing it as a "testament to the brilliance and perseverance" of the team. "India reaching for the stars and delivering. So so proud of our young team at Skyroot Aerospace from Hyderabad. Vikram1 reaching orbit on its very first mission is a testament to the brilliance and perseverance of our private space sector!! Congratulations to @SkyrootA and every single person who poured their heart into this achievement," wrote Babu.

Megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela called the successful launch of Vikram 1 a "historic milestone" for Indian aerospace. He also described the achievement as an "immense proud" moment for the Hyderabadis as the rocket was "completely designed and developed in Hyderabad by the brilliant young team at Skyroot Aerospace." "Today marks a historic milestone in India's space journey. Heartiest congratulations to Skyroot Aerospace, ISRO, and IN-SPACe on the successful launch of #Vikram1, India's first privately developed orbital rocket. It fills me with immense pride that this remarkable achievement was completely designed and developed in Hyderabad by the brilliant young team at @SkyrootA. May this historic success inspire countless young minds and propel Bharat to even greater heights on its journey towards a Viksit Bharat. Congratulations once again, Team Vikram-1!" wrote Chiranjeevi.

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