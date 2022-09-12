Search icon
Mahesh Babu begins shooting new film, fans compare his look to Keanu Reeves

Many admirers compared Mahesh's appearance to that of Keanu Reeves, a popular Hollywood actor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 03:47 PM IST

Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

With director Trivikram, Mahesh Babu started filming his upcoming Telugu movie. On Monday, Namrata Shirodkar revealed Mahesh's new look for the untitled movie, which featured long hair and a moustache. After Namrata uploaded her husband's most recent snapshot, fans didn't waste any time making similarities to Keanu Reeves' appearance. Some people even continued by saying it would be great to see Mahesh perform in an action movie a la John Wick while sporting this look. 

In the upcoming movie SSMB28, Mahesh and Trivikram reunite after a 12-year gap. In the movie, he is paired with Pooja Hegde. Fans shared the image on Twitter and Instagram after Namrata revealed Mahesh Babu's new look in her Instagram post and thanked stylist Aalim Hakim. “Work mode on. Toooooo cooool Aalim Hakim.” she wrote. 

Many admirers compared Mahesh's appearance to that of Keanu Reeves, a popular Hollywood actor. 

Recently on the occasion of Mahesh’s birthday, his wife shared a sweet note for him. "You light up my world like nobody else! Happy birthday MB @urstrulymahesh!! Here are too many more crazy years together!! Love you, now and always," Namrata wrote. 

The couple also shared many photos together from their month-long vacation in the US and Europe. Namrata and Mahesh met on the sets of their movie Vamsi in 2000 and later began dating. They got married in February 2005 during the shooting of Athadu. 

Mahesh's most recent film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which made over 200 crore at the global box office, featured him in the role of a loan agent. The movie was Mahesh Babu and director Parasuram's first joint project. Mahesh and Keerthy Suresh were partnered together for the first time. Mahesh also contributed to co-producing Sarkaru Vaari Paata. 

Mahesh will work with director SS Rajamouli on a high-profile action-adventure film for the first time after finishing his most recent movie with Trivikram. According to reports, the movie will be filmed in African woodlands. 

