Mahesh Babu back on sets post COVID break, photos of the star go viral; see pics

Months after being on a break following the lockdown implemented across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, Telugu star Mahesh Babu is back to work.

Last seen in Telugu film Sarileru Neekevvaru, the actor's latest pictures have set the internet ablaze. While his photos from an ad set speaking with photographer Avinash Gowariker comfortably seated on a chair, sipping some tea has gone viral, another photo of the superstar shared by the celebrity photographer, donning a new look in a black and white still, sporting long hair has left the netizens asking for more.

It was post the ad shoot that Avinash captured a photo of the star and posted it on his social media accounts. He wrote, "#PostPackUpShot after a #PostCovidBreak with the SuperStar! @urstrulymahesh back to work with a smashing new look!! @namratashirodkar #MaheshBabu #BrandShoot #ShootModeOn #Bnwphoto."

Thanking him for the picture, Mahesh wrote: “Missed your post pack up shots!! Good to be back (sic).”

SuperStar @urstrulymahesh is Back on sets for an Ad shoot !!! The ad shoot will take place today and tomorrow in Hyderabad! pic.twitter.com/AZsXjLWWO0 — Team Mahesh Babu (@MBofficialTeam) September 9, 2020

Reacting to the same still, Mahesh Babu's wife and actor Namrata Shirodkar appreciated the photographer for clicking such a great picture of the actor to which Gowariker replied “It was great fun. .But what your Naura is looking Boss…in his long hair & lean body!!! (sic)." Namrata replied and stated that lockdown suited Mahesh Babu, “hahaahaha!! Thank you! Lockdown is suiting him I must say!! And ur photographic skills through ur lens.” (sic)

It was the first time since the lockdown that Mahesh Babu stepped out to get back to work mode. Helmed by Parasuram, the superstar will soon begin shoot for Sarkaru Vaari Paata.