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Mahavatar Parshuram: Hombale Films announce second chapter in Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, film to release in December 2027

Directed by Ashwin Kumar, Mahavatar Parshuram is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Shilpaa Dhawan under the banners of Hombale Films and Kleem Production.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 19, 2026, 05:31 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Mahavatar Parshuram: Hombale Films announce second chapter in Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, film to release in December 2027
Mahavatar Parshuram poster
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Following the phenomenal success of Mahavatar Narsimha, the planned seven-part animated Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, based on the ten avatars (incarnations) of Vishnu, is set to return with its second installment, Mahavatar Parshuram. The Mahavatar Cinematic Universe is presented by Hombale Films and produced by Kleem Production

Introducing the first glimpse, the makers have dropped a thrilling poster on Parashurama Jayanti on Sunday, April 19. Promising a visual spectacle, the film will depict how Vishnu took the Parshuram avatar to end the tyranny of corrupt and arrogant Kshatriya kings who had abandoned dharma (righteousness) and were oppressing the world.

Sharing the poster, the Hombale Films wrote on their social media handles, "When Dharma Fails, The Parshu Rises. Presenting the next from the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe - Mahavatar Parshuram Coming December 2027. Not a ruler, but a force against adharma, restoring balance across ages. Wishing you a blessed Parashurama Jayanti."

Sharing his vision on the film’s cultural and emotional foundation, Producer Vijay Kiragandur said, "Our stories are our strength. With Mahavatar Parashuram, we aim to reconnect audiences with the power of our roots while presenting it in a format that resonates with today’s generation. This is a story of legacy, strength, and purpose."

Directed by Ashwin Kumar, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Shilpaa Dhawan under the banners of Hombale Films and Kleem Production. The music is composed by Sam CS. Mahavatar Parshuram also joins the growing list of culturally rooted upcoming projects like SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, and the sequel of Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD.

READ | Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again; actress announces second pregnancy with adorable post featuring Dua

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