'Mahavatar Narsimha shamelessly copied Marvel': Frame-to-frame comparison of South blockbuster with The Incredible Hulk shocks netizens, fans defend

On X, a netizen shared a frame-to-frame comparison of Mahavatar Narsimha and The Incredible Hulk. It's pretty evident that an action scene from Hombale's film was inspired by the Marvel movie. But Indians have stepped in defence of their dharmic blockbuster.

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 14, 2025, 09:30 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Mahavatar Narsimha shamelessly copied Marvel': Frame-to-frame comparison of South blockbuster with The Incredible Hulk shocks netizens, fans defend
Stills from The Incredible Hulk, Mahavatar Narsimha
Action drama Mahavatar Narsimha is currently the most profitable Indian movie of 2025. The animation film has not only revived the dead genre of animation after 2005's Hanuman, but it has also opened a new horizon for the franchise. Audience lapped up the fusion of stories from Sanatan Dharma blended with state-of-the-art animation and VFX. However, months after the record-breaking performance of Mahavatar Narsimha, netizens have now found out that an action sequence from the movie is frame-to-frame similar to Marvel's The Incredible Hulk. 

A clip with the climax fight scenes of Narsimha and Hulk has gone viral on X. The similarity is clearly visible. Mahavatar was heavily inspired by Marvel, and the comparison has shocked the netizens. A X user, Marvel Stans India, uploaded the reel, and it went viral in no time. 

Watch the viral video

The video has got mixed reactions from the internet. While a few netizens slammed the lack of originality in India. A major section of netizens has defended Narsimha's makers, stating that Marvel has been heavily inspired by Indian history, and they have based their characters on India's iconic idols. 

A netizen wrote, "Or rather, Marvel copied the Mahabharata! I mean to say Hulk = Bheem, Thor = Hanuman, Captain America = Ram!" Another netizen wrote, "Narsimha is real, Marvel is imaginary." One of the netizens wrote, "People won't accept because it's a movie about god, but literally action scenes and camera angles are exactly similar. So the movie was good, but in the fight sequence, they should have shown some creativity, coz it's an animation and would've been easier for them." A cybercitizen wrote, "Dude, the maker literally admitted to taking inspiration from other action choreography due to lack of budget." 

About Mahavatar Narsimha

Produced in the budget of Rs 15 crores, the film grossed Rs 314 crores worldwide, with Rs 288 crores domestic and Rs 26 crores overseas. Backed by Hombale Films, Mahavatar Narsimha is the first instalment in the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe (another MCU). There are six more films which will be released by 2037.

