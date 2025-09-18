Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs OMN Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Oman match live on TV, online?

Mahavatar Narsimha OTT release date: When, where to watch Ashwin Kumar's blockbuster animated film

Israel behind Charlie Kirk’s assassination? Benjamin Netanyahu issues BIG statement, says, 'He deserves...'

US Embassy takes BIG action as it revokes visas of Indian business executives due to...; check details

Zaheer Khan quits Sanjiv Goenka’s Lucknow Super Giants after one IPL season – Here’s why

After US President Donald Trump, his ex-friend Elon Musk REACTS to Jimmy Kimmel late night show being pulled off, says:‘ Disgusting…’

Month after IPL retirement, R Ashwin set for another stint with Team India - League details inside

Explainer: Is Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact result of Islam vs Jews contest? How may it impact India?

Ratan Tata's TCS takes BIG step, collaborates with US company to launch Bengaluru-based...; Aims to benefit sectors like healthcare, security...

Zee Kannada News Presents Karnataka Idol Awards 2025: Honouring Achievers Across Diverse Fields

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs OMN Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Oman match live on TV, online?

IND vs OMN Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Oman

Mahavatar Narsimha OTT release date: When, where to watch Ashwin Kumar's blockbuster animated film

Mahavatar Narsimha OTT release date: When, where to watch animated film

Israel behind Charlie Kirk’s assassination? Benjamin Netanyahu issues BIG statement, says, 'He deserves...'

Israel behind Charlie Kirk’s assassination? Benjamin Netanyahu issues BIG statem

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Mahavatar Narsimha OTT release date: When, where to watch Ashwin Kumar's blockbuster animated film

Directed by Ashwin Kumar, produced by Kleem Productions, and presented by Hombale Films, Mahavatar Narsimha became the highest-grossing Indian animated film.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 09:23 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Mahavatar Narsimha OTT release date: When, where to watch Ashwin Kumar's blockbuster animated film
Mahavatar Narsimha OTT release date
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The animated epic mythological action film Mahavatar Narsimha was released in the cinemas on July 25, 2025. The film turned out to be a surprise blockbuster as it grossed Rs 250 crore net in India and Rs 325 crore worldwide, and became the highest-grossing Indian animated film. It is also the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of the year after Chhaava, Saiyaara, and Coolie.

After almost two months since its release, Mahavatar Narsimha will start streaming on Netflix from September 19 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The OTT giant shared the announcement poster on its social media handles and wrote, "The roar of this lion can topple a kingdom. Watch Mahavatar Narsimha, out 19 September, 12:30 PM, on Netflix."

The blockbuster animation film is directed by Ashwin Kumar, produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions, and presented by Hombale Films. It had its premiere at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on November 25, 2024.

Mahavatar Narsimha revolves around Prahlada, a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu, who faces opposition from his atheist father, Hiranyakashipu, blessed by Lord Brahma with immortality. Lord Vishnu then descends on Earth in the form of half-man, half-lion form Narsimha to protect Prahlada.

The film is the first installment in the planned seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, based on the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu. The next planned films in this Indian MCU are Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dwarkadhish (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035), and Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037).

READ | Did Aryan Khan take a dig at Sameer Wankhede in The Ba***ds of Bollywood? Netizens say 'roasted him so bad'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Haryanvi actor-filmmaker Uttar Kumar discharged from hospital and arrested in rape case
Haryanvi actor-filmmaker Uttar Kumar arrested in rape case
Dharmendra was approached for Dabangg, but Abhinav Kashyap stepped back fearing Sunny Deol would...: 'Jab Kanti Shah ne..'
Dharmendra was approached for Dabangg, but Abhinav Kashyap stepped back fearing
CEA Nageswaran claims India's tariff issues with US may be resolved in...; reciprocal tariffs might come down to...
CEA Nageswaran claims India's tariff issues with US may be resolved in...
Janhvi Kapoor gave keto twist to her favourite go-to paneer paratha, know its benefits, full recipe here
Janhvi Kapoor gave keto twist to her favourite go-to paneer paratha recipe
CJI Gavai breaks silence on Khajuraho idol case remarks: 'I respect all...'
CJI Gavai breaks silence on Khajuraho idol case remarks: 'I respect all...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE