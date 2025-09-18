Mahavatar Narsimha OTT release date: When, where to watch Ashwin Kumar's blockbuster animated film

Directed by Ashwin Kumar, produced by Kleem Productions, and presented by Hombale Films, Mahavatar Narsimha became the highest-grossing Indian animated film.

The animated epic mythological action film Mahavatar Narsimha was released in the cinemas on July 25, 2025. The film turned out to be a surprise blockbuster as it grossed Rs 250 crore net in India and Rs 325 crore worldwide, and became the highest-grossing Indian animated film. It is also the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of the year after Chhaava, Saiyaara, and Coolie.

After almost two months since its release, Mahavatar Narsimha will start streaming on Netflix from September 19 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The OTT giant shared the announcement poster on its social media handles and wrote, "The roar of this lion can topple a kingdom. Watch Mahavatar Narsimha, out 19 September, 12:30 PM, on Netflix."

The blockbuster animation film is directed by Ashwin Kumar, produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions, and presented by Hombale Films. It had its premiere at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on November 25, 2024.

Mahavatar Narsimha revolves around Prahlada, a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu, who faces opposition from his atheist father, Hiranyakashipu, blessed by Lord Brahma with immortality. Lord Vishnu then descends on Earth in the form of half-man, half-lion form Narsimha to protect Prahlada.

The roar of this lion can topple a kingdom

September 18, 2025

The film is the first installment in the planned seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, based on the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu. The next planned films in this Indian MCU are Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dwarkadhish (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035), and Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037).

