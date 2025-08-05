Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress, who is first to receive award for best villain, gave multiple blockbusters, highest grossing film earned Rs...

Meet man, whose father once ran dry-cleaning business, now a billionaire, he works as...

Another cloudburst in Uttarkashi causes landslide near Indian Army Camp, SHOCKING video surfaces

Who is Chikki Panday? The Mumbai Businessman, Policy Advisor, and Education Advocate

Not Mohammed Siraj or Ravindra Jadeja, THIS all-rounder is crowned 'Impact Player' for his performance in Anderson-Tendulkar trophy | Watch video

Mahavatar Narsimha: Makers share crucial update on OTT release of blockbuster animated film, say 'we have not...'

How much does Sub-Divisional Magistrate earn? Know salary, perks and more

Why have US and EU singled out India on Russian imports? MEA calls it double standards as...

Meet woman, IIT Delhi grad, who once interned at TCS, expert in 9 technical courses, works in IT giant as...

Trump issues new tariff threat, says, 'Will raise tariffs on India very substantially over...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet actress, who is first to receive award for best villain, gave multiple blockbusters, highest grossing film earned Rs...

Meet actress, first to receive award for best villain, gave multiple blockbuster

Meet man, whose father once ran dry-cleaning business, now a billionaire, he works as...

Meet man, whose father once ran dry-cleaning business, now a billionaire, he wor

Another cloudburst in Uttarkashi causes landslide near Indian Army Camp, SHOCKING video surfaces

Another cloudburst in Uttarkashi causes landslide near Indian Army Camp, SHOCKIN

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for lunch? Celebrity fitness trainers reveal

What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for

Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for post-workout meals

Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for

Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: Here's how celebrities are bringing back anklet trend in 2025

Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: How celebrities are bringing back anklet trend 

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Mahavatar Narsimha: Makers share crucial update on OTT release of blockbuster animated film, say 'we have not...'

Mahavatar Narsimha has become the highest-grossing Indian animated film as it has earned over Rs 120 crore gross worldwide.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 06:55 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Mahavatar Narsimha: Makers share crucial update on OTT release of blockbuster animated film, say 'we have not...'
Mahavatar Narsimha OTT release update

TRENDING NOW

The makers of director Ashwin Kumar's recently released animation film Mahavatar Narasimha on Tuesday urged audiences and the general public not to pay any attention to rumours that claimed that the film was available on OTT and clarified that their film was at the moment available only in theatres.

Taking to its X timeline, the production house Kleem Productions issued a clarification, that read, "We’re grateful for the excitement around Mahavatar Narsimha and the OTT buzz — But as of now, the film is ONLY playing in theatres worldwide. No OTT deal has been finalized yet. Please trust only the updates shared from our official handles."

It also shared a poster that read, "Mahavatar Narsimha - Stay away from rumours. We've been receiving a lot of buzz about Mahavatar Narsimha coming to OTT soon but let us clarify: For now, our film is ONLY available in theatres across the whole wide world. We have not finalised any OTT platform yet. Please believe only authentic updates shared from our official handles. Your trust keeps the Sanatani roar alive."

The animated movie, which has been directed by Ashwin Kumar, has been produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions.  Released on July 25 in five Indian languages, it has become the highest-grossing Indian animated film as it has earned over Rs 120 crore gross worldwide.

Mahavatar Narsimha is a visual spectacle that offers a glimpse into a significant story from Indian history. It revolves around Prahlada, a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu, who faces opposition from his atheist father, Hiranyakashipu, blessed by Lord Brahma with immortality. The film is about the birth of Mahavatar Narsimha, an avatar of Lord Vishnu who descends to protect Prahlada.

READ | India's richest producer once sold toothbrushes, installed cable TVs, judged Shark Tank India, is now worth Rs 13000 crore

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Picking and choosing games won't...': BCCI warns all-format players for selectively skipping matches
BCCI warns all-format players for selectively skipping matches
Rupali Ganguly calls out discrimination, questions why TV stars get no National Awards: ‘No one talked about…’
Rupali Ganguly questions why TV stars get no National Awards
From Rs 26 lakh to Rs 70 lakh: Techie shares about big salary jump without IIT or MBA, post goes viral
From Rs 26 lakh to Rs 70 lakh: Techie shares about big salary jump without...
Meet man, son of engineer who topped NEET PG 2024 with AIR 1, got admission in..., he is from...
Meet man, son of engineer who topped NEET PG 2024 with AIR 1, got admission in..
India to place BIG order for powerful missile used during Op Sindoor against Pakistan, it is...
India to place BIG order for powerful missile used during Op Sindoor against Pak
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for lunch? Celebrity fitness trainers reveal
What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for
Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for post-workout meals
Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for
Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: Here's how celebrities are bringing back anklet trend in 2025
Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: How celebrities are bringing back anklet trend 
From Lee Do-hyun to EXO’s Sehun, South Korean stars returning from military service in 2025
From Lee Do-hyun to EXO’s Sehun, South Korean stars returning from military serv
Russia's deadly drone Geran-3 poses threat to Ukrainian air defense, has up to 1500km range with max speed of...
Russia's Geran-3 drone threatens Ukraine with 1500km range with max speed of...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE