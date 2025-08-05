Mahavatar Narsimha: Makers share crucial update on OTT release of blockbuster animated film, say 'we have not...'

Mahavatar Narsimha has become the highest-grossing Indian animated film as it has earned over Rs 120 crore gross worldwide.

The makers of director Ashwin Kumar's recently released animation film Mahavatar Narasimha on Tuesday urged audiences and the general public not to pay any attention to rumours that claimed that the film was available on OTT and clarified that their film was at the moment available only in theatres.

Taking to its X timeline, the production house Kleem Productions issued a clarification, that read, "We’re grateful for the excitement around Mahavatar Narsimha and the OTT buzz — But as of now, the film is ONLY playing in theatres worldwide. No OTT deal has been finalized yet. Please trust only the updates shared from our official handles."

It also shared a poster that read, "Mahavatar Narsimha - Stay away from rumours. We've been receiving a lot of buzz about Mahavatar Narsimha coming to OTT soon but let us clarify: For now, our film is ONLY available in theatres across the whole wide world. We have not finalised any OTT platform yet. Please believe only authentic updates shared from our official handles. Your trust keeps the Sanatani roar alive."

The animated movie, which has been directed by Ashwin Kumar, has been produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions. Released on July 25 in five Indian languages, it has become the highest-grossing Indian animated film as it has earned over Rs 120 crore gross worldwide.

Mahavatar Narsimha is a visual spectacle that offers a glimpse into a significant story from Indian history. It revolves around Prahlada, a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu, who faces opposition from his atheist father, Hiranyakashipu, blessed by Lord Brahma with immortality. The film is about the birth of Mahavatar Narsimha, an avatar of Lord Vishnu who descends to protect Prahlada.

