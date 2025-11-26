FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Mahavatar Narsimha joins Oscars 2026 race, competes with K-Pop Demon Hunters, Chainsaw Man, more

Indian animated epic Mahavatar Narsimha qualifies for Oscars 2026, competing with global hits like Chainsaw Man, KPop Demon Hunters, and more.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Nov 26, 2025, 06:59 PM IST

Mahavatar Narsimha joins Oscars 2026 race, competes with K-Pop Demon Hunters, Chainsaw Man, more
Indian animation is stepping into the global spotlight once again, and this time with a mythological theme. Mahavatar Narsimha, an animated epic rooted deeply in Indian tradition and spirituality, has officially qualified for the Oscars 2026 in the Best Animated Feature category. The film is among 36 contenders, competing head-to-head with internationally acclaimed titles. This marks a proud moment for Indian animation, which has steadily expanded its creativity and global reach.

Mahavatar Narsimha earns a spot in the Oscars 2026 eligibility list

The Oscars have released their list of eligible films for Best Animated Feature, and Mahavatar Narsimha has earned its place. Joining the list are popular international projects such as The Bad Guys 2, Demon Slayer, and KPop Demon Hunters.

The story behind Mahavatar Narsimha

At its core, Mahavatar Narsimha retells one of the most powerful stories from ancient Indian scriptures, the tale of Narasimha, the fourth avatar of Lord Vishnu. The film transports viewers into a world ruled by gods, Demons, and divine forces, presenting a dramatic clash between good and evil.

The story centres on Hiranyakashyap, the asura king who seeks revenge for the death of his brother Hiranyaksha at the hands of Vishnu’s Varaha avatar. Driven by anger, he undertakes severe penance to please Lord Brahma. His devotion earns him immense strength and near-immortality, giving him the confidence to declare himself the supreme deity of heaven, earth, and even hell.

In contrast to him, his young son, Prahlad, child with deep devotion and purity. Prahlad’s unwavering faith in Lord Vishnu infuriates Hiranyakashyap, pushing him to make repeated attempts on his son’s life, each one miraculously failing. When the conflict reaches its peak, Vishnu appears in the fierce form of Narasimha, half-man, half-lion, to end Hiranyakashyap’s reign and restore cosmic balance.

