Mahavatar Narsimha box office collection day 9: South's animation film beats Saiyaara, Son of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2 on its 2nd Saturday, earns Rs 68 crore

Mahavatar Narsimha box office collection day 9: The Box office is unexpected, and it has been proved yet again. No one could have imagined that an animation film from the South, with minimal promotions, is giving tough competition to the new release, Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2, and musical blockbuster, Saiyaara. The latest box office collection of Mahavatar Narsimha is out, and on its second Saturday, the movie has earned 4 times than its first Saturday.

Mahavatar Narsimha box office collection day 9

As Sacnilk reported, on its second Saturday, Mahavatar Narsimha earned Rs 15 crores. What makes this estimate remarkable is the fact that it's a rare phenomenon when a film earns double in its second week. Mahavatar Narsimha was released in cinemas on July 25, and on its first Saturday, the film earned only 4.60 crores. Till now, in nine days, the film has grossed Rs 67.95 crores. With the super strong trend, the movie is expected to hit the Rs 100 crore mark soon.

Mahavatar Narsimha beats Son of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2, and Saiyaara

This week, Ajay Devgn's anticipated sequel Son of Sardaar 2 released to negative reports and lukewarm box office reception. The film earned Rs 7.25 crores on Friday, and on Saturday, the movie earned Rs 7.50 crores, which is still half of what the animation film earned. The second release of the week, Dhadak 2, continue to show little growth, and earned Rs 3.75 crores on Saturday. The story of Bhakt Prahlad has even affected the romantic blockbuster Saiyaara. On its third Saturday, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film earned Rs 6.35 crores.

About Mahavatar Narsimha

Mahavatar Narsimha is the first instalment of the Mahavtar Cinematic Universe. Hombale Films and Kleem Productions have also officially unveiled the lineup for this ambitious animated franchise, which will span over a decade and chronicle the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu: Mahavatar Narsimha (2025), Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035), and Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037).