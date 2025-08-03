Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mahavatar Narsimha box office collection day 9: South's animation film beats Saiyaara, Son of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2 on its 2nd Saturday, earns Rs 68 crore

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 3 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar shine as India set England mammoth target in Oval thriller

Asia Cup 2025 venues revealed, blockbuster India vs Pakistan to be played at THIS stadium

Kartik Aaryan to attend Independence Day event in USA organised by Pakistani? Actor's team issues statement: 'We have contacted organisers and..'

Aamir Khan wasn't original choice for Fanaa, Aditya Chopra didn't want him because.., Hrithik Roshan was offered film, he rejected it saying..

PCB bans use of 'Pakistan' in private leagues after India Champions walk out from WCL semi-final

Happy Friendship Day 2025: Top 20+ heartwarming WhatsApp messages, quotes to celebrate your bond

'Sometimes distance teaches you...': Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap rekindle relationship less than a month after parting ways

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude jolts parts of Pakistan

Centre's BIG statement on F-35 fighter jets deal with US, says, 'No formal discussions...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mahavatar Narsimha box office collection day 9: South's animation film beats Saiyaara, Son of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2 on its 2nd Saturday, earns Rs 68 crore

Mahavatar Narsimha BO collection: Animation film beats Saiyaara, SOS 2

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 3 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar shine as India set England mammoth target in Oval thriller

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 3 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar shine

Asia Cup 2025 venues revealed, blockbuster India vs Pakistan to be played at THIS stadium

Asia Cup 2025 venues revealed, blockbuster India vs Pakistan to be played at

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50, 'It does not matter how long...'

Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50

Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films that showcase his versatility

Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films

Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know 5 box office hits he said NO to

Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know the 5 box office hits he said

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Mahavatar Narsimha box office collection day 9: South's animation film beats Saiyaara, Son of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2 on its 2nd Saturday, earns Rs 68 crore

Despite the new releases, Mahavatar Narsimha dominates the box office, and on its second Saturday, the animation film earned 4 times than last Saturday.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 12:10 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Mahavatar Narsimha box office collection day 9: South's animation film beats Saiyaara, Son of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2 on its 2nd Saturday, earns Rs 68 crore
A poster of Mahavatar Narsimha

TRENDING NOW

Mahavatar Narsimha box office collection day 9: The Box office is unexpected, and it has been proved yet again. No one could have imagined that an animation film from the South, with minimal promotions, is giving tough competition to the new release, Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2, and musical blockbuster, Saiyaara. The latest box office collection of Mahavatar Narsimha is out, and on its second Saturday, the movie has earned 4 times than its first Saturday. 

Mahavatar Narsimha box office collection day 9

As Sacnilk reported, on its second Saturday, Mahavatar Narsimha earned Rs 15 crores. What makes this estimate remarkable is the fact that it's a rare phenomenon when a film earns double in its second week. Mahavatar Narsimha was released in cinemas on July 25, and on its first Saturday, the film earned only 4.60 crores. Till now, in nine days, the film has grossed Rs 67.95 crores. With the super strong trend, the movie is expected to hit the Rs 100 crore mark soon. 

Mahavatar Narsimha beats Son of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2, and Saiyaara 

This week, Ajay Devgn's anticipated sequel Son of Sardaar 2 released to negative reports and lukewarm box office reception. The film earned Rs 7.25 crores on Friday, and on Saturday, the movie earned Rs 7.50 crores, which is still half of what the animation film earned. The second release of the week, Dhadak 2, continue to show little growth, and earned Rs 3.75 crores on Saturday. The story of Bhakt Prahlad has even affected the romantic blockbuster Saiyaara. On its third Saturday, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film earned Rs 6.35 crores. 

About Mahavatar Narsimha

Mahavatar Narsimha is the first instalment of the Mahavtar Cinematic Universe. Hombale Films and Kleem Productions have also officially unveiled the lineup for this ambitious animated franchise, which will span over a decade and chronicle the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu: Mahavatar Narsimha (2025), Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035), and Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Operation Akhal: One terrorist killed in ongoing Kulgam encounter
Operation Akhal: One terrorist killed in ongoing J-K's Kulgam encounter
Pakistan vs South Africa: When and where to watch WCL 2025 Final, live streaming in India, possible Playing XI and more
Pakistan vs South Africa: When and where to watch WCL 2025 Final live in India
Did you know Raveena Tandon kicked Ranveer Singh off the set for making her uncomfortable: 'Felt this man’s hand on my...'
Did you know Raveena Tandon kicked Ranveer Singh off the set for making her...
This IT firm beats Ratan Tata's TCS, Narayana Murthy's Infosys in revenue growth, profit rises 14% to Rs...
This IT firm beats Ratan Tata's TCS, Narayana Murthy's Infosys in revenue growth
After Tesla India showroom, Model Y launch, Elon Musk's company CONFIRMS launch of..., scheduled for...
After Tesla India showroom, Model Y launch, Elon Musk's company CONFIRMS...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50, 'It does not matter how long...'
Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50
Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films that showcase his versatility
Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films
Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know 5 box office hits he said NO to
Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know the 5 box office hits he said
Pooja Batra’s monokini look is blend of tropical vibes and monsoon style inspiration; SEE PICS
Pooja Batra’s monokini look is a blend of tropical vibes and monsoon style
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Deepti Sadhwani’s simple diet plan helped her lose 17 Kg in 6 months: Here’s how she did it
Deepti Sadhwani’s 6-month transformation: How she lost 17 Kg easily
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE