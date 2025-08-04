Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mahavatar Narsimha box office collection day 10: Animation film crosses Rs 100 crore mark, beats new releases Son of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2 by miles, earns..

Dhanush is 'disturbed' with Raanjhanaa's alternative ending, calls AI a 'threat': 'Despite my clear objection...'

Rain ruining your hair? Try these 5 easy DIY masks for soft, frizz-free hair

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 4 Highlights: Rain rescues India from Mohammed Siraj’s gaffe, Harry Brook’s assault in edge-of-seat Test finale

Saiyaara: Mohit Suri reveals THIS cricketer inspired Ahaan Panday's character, director met him at pub, he told him..., his name is...

'Needed a series like this': Former England captain Nasser Hussain credits Anderson-Tendulkar trophy for reviving Test cricket

Air India sees another incident as Singapore-Chennai flight cancelled due to...

BIG tension for India as Pakistan, Iran major trade goal nearly 2 years after cross-border conflict?

OMG! Tamannaah Bhatia finally BREAKS SILENCE on dating rumours with Virat Kohli: 'I met him...'

This 450-year-old tree brought to India by Arab traders, can fit 40 people inside, It’s in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mahavatar Narsimha box office collection day 10: Animation film crosses Rs 100 crore mark, beats new releases Son of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2 by miles, earns..

Mahavatar Narsimha BO collection day 10: Animation film crosses Rs 100 cr

Dhanush is 'disturbed' with Raanjhanaa's alternative ending, calls AI a 'threat': 'Despite my clear objection...'

Dhanush is 'disturbed' with Raanjhanaa's alternative ending, calls AI a 'threat'

Rain ruining your hair? Try these 5 easy DIY masks for soft, frizz-free hair

Rain ruining your hair? Try these 5 easy DIY masks for soft, frizz-free hair

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Munjya, Stree 2, Roohi and more new-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you

New-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you

Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals that got her back in shape

Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals

Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist perfect for monsoon, recipe inside

Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Mahavatar Narsimha box office collection day 10: Animation film crosses Rs 100 crore mark, beats new releases Son of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2 by miles, earns..

A small budget film from South is beating Bollywood new releases and Saiyaara by miles, and it has again proven the fact that no one can predict the box office.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 12:35 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Mahavatar Narsimha box office collection day 10: Animation film crosses Rs 100 crore mark, beats new releases Son of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2 by miles, earns..
Mahavatar Narsimha

TRENDING NOW

Mahavatar Narsimha has erupted at the box office, shattered records, and created a typhoon in cinemas. The trending film has shown in the second week, even the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema has failed to achieve it. Majorly, a film slows down in its second weekend, but this small-budget animation film from the South has shown an exceptional growth over the days and went full throttle in its second weekend. Imagine a regional film is now earning more than the new releases, including Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 and Triptii Dimri's Dhadak 2. This animated film is responsible for diluting the wave of Saiyaara, and now the masses are flocking to the cinemas to watch the story of Bhakt Prahlad and Hiranyakashipu. 

Mahavatar Narsimha crossed the Rs 100 crore mark

The trade tracking portal Sancilk shared the latest estimate of the blockbuster. As per the report, on Sunday, the film earned Rs 23.50 crores, taking the domestic total to Rs 91.35 crores. When it comes to worldwide gross, by Saturday, the film had grossed Rs 83 crores. With Sunday's domestic gross, the worldwide collection is now Rs 106 crores or more. When it comes to occupancy, the film was celebrated by the masses as a treat. The average occupancy was 89.52%. In the morning shows, the occupancy was 81.85%. In the afternoon shows, the occupancy was 93.97%, and in the evening show, the occupancy was 93.13%. Going with the hype, the movie is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark by Monday-Tuesday. 

Mahavatar Narsimha overpowers new releases

This week, Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 and Karan Johar's Dhadak 2 released in cinemas. However, both films lacked in terms of collection, and were trailing Mahavatar Narsimha. For the unversed, SOS 2 earned Rs 9.25 crore on Sunday. Even Dhadak 2 fell flat on its face. The Siddhanth Chaturvedi-starrer earned Rs 4.25 crores in the first weekend, taking the three-day total to only Rs 11.50 crores. See, who imagined that a film from the South, that too without stars, would beat the biggest movie as well. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pune Gym Tragedy: 37-year-old man dies after collapsing mid-workout, incident captured on video
Pune Gym Tragedy: 37-year-old man dies after collapsing mid-workout, incident ca
Good news for Indians in US: 8 new consular centres open for easier visa and passport access; check details
India opens 8 new consular centres across US for easier visa and passport access
India denies Donald Trump’s ‘good step’ claim, continues to buy oil from Russia
India denies Donald Trump’s ‘good step’ claim, continues to buy oil from Russia
Saiyaara director Mohit Suri reveals his wife Udita Goswami has complaint from him: 'I think I'm intoxicated...'
Saiyaara director Mohit Suri reveals his wife Udita Goswami has complaint from h
Betrayed by her husband, this top actress confessed to having an extra-marital affair: 'I began feeling lonely...'
Betrayed by her husband, this top actress confessed to having an extra-marital..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Munjya, Stree 2, Roohi and more new-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you
New-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you
Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals that got her back in shape
Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals
Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist perfect for monsoon, recipe inside
Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist
Keerthy Suresh to Kangana Ranaut: 5 Indian actresses who brilliantly portrayed iconic actresses on-screen
5 Indian actresses who brilliantly portrayed iconic actresses on-screen
In Pics: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s stunning Mumbai bungalow with private pool and art collection
In Pics: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s stunning Mumbai bungalow with private p
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE