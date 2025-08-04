Mahavatar Narsimha box office collection day 10: Animation film crosses Rs 100 crore mark, beats new releases Son of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2 by miles, earns..

A small budget film from South is beating Bollywood new releases and Saiyaara by miles, and it has again proven the fact that no one can predict the box office.

Mahavatar Narsimha has erupted at the box office, shattered records, and created a typhoon in cinemas. The trending film has shown in the second week, even the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema has failed to achieve it. Majorly, a film slows down in its second weekend, but this small-budget animation film from the South has shown an exceptional growth over the days and went full throttle in its second weekend. Imagine a regional film is now earning more than the new releases, including Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 and Triptii Dimri's Dhadak 2. This animated film is responsible for diluting the wave of Saiyaara, and now the masses are flocking to the cinemas to watch the story of Bhakt Prahlad and Hiranyakashipu.

Mahavatar Narsimha crossed the Rs 100 crore mark

The trade tracking portal Sancilk shared the latest estimate of the blockbuster. As per the report, on Sunday, the film earned Rs 23.50 crores, taking the domestic total to Rs 91.35 crores. When it comes to worldwide gross, by Saturday, the film had grossed Rs 83 crores. With Sunday's domestic gross, the worldwide collection is now Rs 106 crores or more. When it comes to occupancy, the film was celebrated by the masses as a treat. The average occupancy was 89.52%. In the morning shows, the occupancy was 81.85%. In the afternoon shows, the occupancy was 93.97%, and in the evening show, the occupancy was 93.13%. Going with the hype, the movie is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark by Monday-Tuesday.

Mahavatar Narsimha overpowers new releases

This week, Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 and Karan Johar's Dhadak 2 released in cinemas. However, both films lacked in terms of collection, and were trailing Mahavatar Narsimha. For the unversed, SOS 2 earned Rs 9.25 crore on Sunday. Even Dhadak 2 fell flat on its face. The Siddhanth Chaturvedi-starrer earned Rs 4.25 crores in the first weekend, taking the three-day total to only Rs 11.50 crores. See, who imagined that a film from the South, that too without stars, would beat the biggest movie as well.