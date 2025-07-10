Mahavatar Narasimha: KGF, Salaar producer brings Hiranyakashyap and Prahlad's epic tale to life, netizens react 'Adipurush walo...'

Ahead of the theatrical release, the makers of "Mahavatar Narsimha" have provided a gripping glimpse of the drama through the trailer. Based on a significant story from Indian history, the project talks about Prahlada, a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu, who faces opposition from his atheist father, Hiranyakashipu, who has been given the blessing of immortality by Lord Brahma.

When he crosses all limits to get rid of his devotee son, Lord Vishnu comes to Prahlada's rescue as his fourth avatar, Narsimha.

Mahavatar Narsimha Trailer out: Watch





Internet reacts



Soon after the trailer dropped, netizens began comparing it with Prabhas-starrer Adipurush, which was based on the mythological epic Ramayana. A user wrote, “Graphics-Far Better than Adipurush.” A second user reacted, “Mahavatar Narsimha can eat 1000 Adipurush movies. What an animation.” “Adipurush walo sharam kar lo,” wrote another user.

When and where to watch Mahavatar Narsimha



Ashwin Kumar is the director of "Mahavatar Narsimha" backed by Shilpaa Dhawan, along with Kushal Desai and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions. Presented by Hombale Films, the drama will also be released in 3D. Slated to be out in the cinema halls on 25th July 2025, "Mahavatar Narsimha" will be available to the audience in five Indian languages.

Previously, sharing his views about the project, producer Vijay Kiragandur said, “We are really proud to be associated with Mahavatar Narsimha. It is an Animated film created with immense heart, faith, and in alignment with the values we deeply believe in. We feel this is an important story that needs to be told. Hindu scriptures are vast and magnificent, filled with countless fascinating narratives”. “We take immense pride in bringing forth the story of Lord Narsimha, the fourth avatar of Lord Vishnu, through the medium of animation. These are the stories that define India, and we strongly believe that everyone should have the opportunity to experience and connect with them," he further added.

Hombale Films and Kleem Productions's ambitious animated franchise is expected to span over a decade. It will include ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu: Mahavatar Narsimha (2025), Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035), and Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037).



(With inputs from IANS)