'Mahabharat' actor Rohit Bharadwaj aka Yudhishthira announces separation from wife after 16 years of marriage

For the past few years, Rohit Bhardwaj, who is best known for his role as Yudhishthira in Mahabharat, has been absent from television. He lost his mother in February 2021, in addition to dealing with challenges in his 16-year marriage. He is struggling with divorce proceedings with his estranged wife Poonam Bhardwaj while grieving the tragic death of his mother.



In conversation with TOI, he said that, for the past four or five years, he has been living alone. Differences existed from the start, and they continued to grow, especially after he returned from Indonesia. He tried to work things out with his wife, but the marriage was doomed. Differences of opinion and compatibility difficulties ruined the marriage. The divorce is in the works and should be completed in the next two months.

When asked about his mother's death, he replied that she died of cardiac arrest and that he is still grieving. He's been hopping back and forth between Mumbai and Delhi to see his father, who is now alone.

The couple has a 10-year-old daughter, and Rohit has not seen her since they split up. Poonam, who is not in the entertainment industry, and their daughter live in Delhi.

Personal difficulties hampered his work, and the pandemic exacerbated the situation. He revealed that he returned from Indonesia and made a web series that flopped. He also dabbled in movies and web series in order to broaden his horizons. He turned down a few TV shows in the process. The pandemic, however, put everything on wait. He is hopeful that everything will fall into place quickly.