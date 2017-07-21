Mads Mikkelsen in talks to play villain in 'Chaos Walking'

Directed by Doug Liman, the movie will star actors Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley in the lead.

Actor Mads Mikkelson is in negotiations to feature as an antagonist in post-apocalyptic thriller "Chaos Walking".

The 51-year-old actor will play the ruthless mayor of Prentisstown who is searching for the young man he once mentored in the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The story is an adaptation of the best-selling YA novel by Patrick Ness and is set to begin filming later this summer in Montreal.

The script has been penned by Charlie Kaufman and Jamie Linden.

