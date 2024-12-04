The TFAPA sought a direction to the Central and State governments to frame guidelines to be followed by online film critics while reviewing movies.

Madras High Court rejected the petition seeking to bar the online movie reviews within the first three days of release. The court issued notice to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Tamil Nadu government and YouTube on a petition filed by the Tamil Film Active Producers Association (TFAPA).

The TFAPA sought a direction to the Central and State governments to frame guidelines to be followed by online film critics while reviewing newly released movies. The association submitted that negative reviews are spread about a particular film because of past enmity or business rivalry, which leads to biased opinions on YouTube channels or social media pages. Even before the film releases, these negative reviews impact the box office collections, and producers face huge losses.

However, the court refused to grant an interim stay and remarked that reviews, even if critical of films, are part of the freedom of speech and expression which cannot be curtailed, according to Bar and Bench. Taking the concern of the producers, the court suggested a police complaint can be filed if one’s opinions amount to spreading malicious and defaming comments. It further directed the government to regulate the process of film criticism.

The petitioners, however, argued that in some cases personal bias and malice lead to negative reviews, affecting the film’s business, especially during the first three days. Tamil film producers have often requested influencers not to post their reviews on social media during the first three days of the release. Meanwhile, the development transpired after Indian 2 and Kanguva garnered negative reviews, which subsequently affected their box office business. Suriya starrer earned Rs 70.16 crores in India and its worldwide box office collection stands at Rs 106.41 crores. Indian 2, on the other hand, grossed a total worldwide collection of Rs 151 crore.