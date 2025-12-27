Madhuri Dixit stuns in stylish black House of Masaba corset outfit, see viral pics

Madhuri Dixit dazzled in a black House of Masaba corset outfit, blending modern style, elegance and grace with minimal jewellery and soft makeup.

Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit once again proved why she is admired not only for her acting but also for her timeless fashion sense. The actress, renowned for blending elegance with contemporary styles, recently drew attention with her stunning appearance in a black House of Masaba outfit. Her appearance was perfect for a high-profile event because it combined drama, elegance and modern style. Madhuri's self-assured demeanour and effortless charm enhanced the ensemble, demonstrating how traditional beauty can elegantly blend with contemporary style.

What she wore:

Madhuri Dixit wore a striking black corseted outfit designed by House of Masaba. The ensemble included a strapless corset top that accentuated her silhouette and fit her flawlessly. Subtle gold palm motifs adorned the corset, lending a hint of luxury without overpowering the ensemble. She wore it with a flowing black skirt that ended just above her ankles. The ensemble had a dramatic yet elegant finish thanks to a long, matching sash with gold accents.

Madhuri opted for a delicate and sophisticated makeup look to counterbalance the striking ensemble. She chose a warm blush that accentuated her inherent glow, smoky eyes, and well-defined brows. Her overall appearance was made more youthful by the muted rose colour of her lips. Her hair was parted slightly to the side and styled in loose, soft waves that beautifully framed her face and added volume. She used simple yet striking jewellery. Her outfit's gold accents were complemented by the gold statement earrings she wore. She avoided wearing bulky necklaces so that the corset and neckline would continue to be the main attraction. The choice of jewellery added the perfect amount of elegance and sparkle.

A perfect blend of modern drama and grace:

The way Madhuri Dixit effortlessly wore a daring, contemporary ensemble with her trademark grace was what really made her stand out. While the draped skirt and gold accents added a traditional touch, the corset silhouette added a modern edge. Because of this balance, the ensemble was appropriate for both fans of classic style and fashion. Madhuri's styling demonstrated that experimenting with fashion is never limited by age. Her appearance was strong, fashionable and motivating, demonstrating once more that she is still a genuine fashion icon.