FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bangladesh unrest: Rock singer James' concert called off due to...; Here's all you need to know

What is Operation Aaghat 3.0? Delhi Police's MAJOR crackdown ahead of New Year, here's all you need to know

Deepti Sharma scripts history during IND vs SL 3rd T20I game, becomes first Indian player to...

Madhuri Dixit stuns in stylish black House of Masaba corset outfit, see viral pics

Inside pics from Salman Khan's 60th birthday bash with MS Dhoni, Sanjay Dutt, Randeep Hooda, Sangeeta Bijlani, Huma Qureshi

Delhi-NCR chokes under thick smog, air quality slips to 'very poor' category, AQI crosses...; Check area-wise pollution level here

China-US Tensions Escalate: Beijing sanctions US defence firms over Taiwan arms sales, warns...

Good News for Passengers: Indian Railways to double train capacity in THESE 48 cities by..., here's all you need to know

Bank Holiday on December 27: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check state-wise list here

Donald Trump's BIG statement on Zelenskyy's 20-point peace plan, says, 'He doesn't have anything...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Madhuri Dixit stuns in stylish black House of Masaba corset outfit, see viral pics

Madhuri Dixit stuns in stylish black House of Masaba corset outfit

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: THIS district to get new road network connecting villages, cities to national highways, name is...

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: THIS district to get new road network con

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran wrap shooting for Meghna Gulzar's Daayra, crime drama to release on...

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran wrap shooting for Daayra

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup title, a year of historic firsts in sports

Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup ti

Train fares hike from today: How much more you will pay for AC, Sleeper, non-AC tickets

Train fares hike from today: How much more you will pay for AC, Sleeper, non-AC

Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup final to Women's World Cup - Five thrilling India vs Pakistan matches that defined the year

Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup final to Women's World Cup - Five thrilling India

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Madhuri Dixit stuns in stylish black House of Masaba corset outfit, see viral pics

Madhuri Dixit dazzled in a black House of Masaba corset outfit, blending modern style, elegance and grace with minimal jewellery and soft makeup.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 27, 2025, 10:22 AM IST

Madhuri Dixit stuns in stylish black House of Masaba corset outfit, see viral pics
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit once again proved why she is admired not only for her acting but also for her timeless fashion sense. The actress, renowned for blending elegance with contemporary styles, recently drew attention with her stunning appearance in a black House of Masaba outfit. Her appearance was perfect for a high-profile event because it combined drama, elegance and modern style. Madhuri's self-assured demeanour and effortless charm enhanced the ensemble, demonstrating how traditional beauty can elegantly blend with contemporary style.

What she wore:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Madhuri Dixit wore a striking black corseted outfit designed by House of Masaba. The ensemble included a strapless corset top that accentuated her silhouette and fit her flawlessly. Subtle gold palm motifs adorned the corset, lending a hint of luxury without overpowering the ensemble. She wore it with a flowing black skirt that ended just above her ankles. The ensemble had a dramatic yet elegant finish thanks to a long, matching sash with gold accents.

Madhuri opted for a delicate and sophisticated makeup look to counterbalance the striking ensemble. She chose a warm blush that accentuated her inherent glow, smoky eyes, and well-defined brows. Her overall appearance was made more youthful by the muted rose colour of her lips. Her hair was parted slightly to the side and styled in loose, soft waves that beautifully framed her face and added volume. She used simple yet striking jewellery. Her outfit's gold accents were complemented by the gold statement earrings she wore. She avoided wearing bulky necklaces so that the corset and neckline would continue to be the main attraction. The choice of jewellery added the perfect amount of elegance and sparkle.

Also read: Christmas 2025: Why is Xmas celebrated on December 25? Know history, significance, and more

A perfect blend of modern drama and grace:

The way Madhuri Dixit effortlessly wore a daring, contemporary ensemble with her trademark grace was what really made her stand out. While the draped skirt and gold accents added a traditional touch, the corset silhouette added a modern edge. Because of this balance, the ensemble was appropriate for both fans of classic style and fashion. Madhuri's styling demonstrated that experimenting with fashion is never limited by age. Her appearance was strong, fashionable and motivating, demonstrating once more that she is still a genuine fashion icon.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bangladesh unrest: Rock singer James' concert called off due to...; Here's all you need to know
Bangladesh unrest: Rock singer James's concert called off due to...
What is Operation Aaghat 3.0? Delhi Police's MAJOR crackdown ahead of New Year, here's all you need to know
What is Operation Aaghat 3.0? Delhi Police's MAJOR crackdown ahead of New Year
Deepti Sharma scripts history during IND vs SL 3rd T20I game, becomes first Indian player to...
Deepti Sharma scripts history during IND vs SL 3rd T20I game
Madhuri Dixit stuns in stylish black House of Masaba corset outfit, see viral pics
Madhuri Dixit stuns in stylish black House of Masaba corset outfit
Inside pics from Salman Khan's 60th birthday bash with MS Dhoni, Sanjay Dutt, Randeep Hooda, Sangeeta Bijlani, Huma Qureshi
Inside pics from Salman Khan's 60th birthday bash
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup title, a year of historic firsts in sports
Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup ti
Train fares hike from today: How much more you will pay for AC, Sleeper, non-AC tickets
Train fares hike from today: How much more you will pay for AC, Sleeper, non-AC
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup final to Women's World Cup - Five thrilling India vs Pakistan matches that defined the year
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup final to Women's World Cup - Five thrilling India
Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time on iconic careers
Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time
Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals across generations
Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement